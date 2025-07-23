NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Azure Knowledge Corporation, a global provider of high-quality market research data since 2000, today announced the rebranding of its research arm as Mavrix, marking a strategic evolution in the company’s identity and mission.



Azure Knowledge Corporation Rebrands as Mavrix to Drive AI-Powered Data Intelligence

The rebranding to Mavrix reflects the company’s transformation into a modern data acquisition and intelligence firm. Mavrix specializes in a comprehensive range of data collection methodologies, including Online Panels/Communities, Phone/CATI, Face-to-Face Interviewing, Qualitative Services, Expert Networks, and Custom Recruitment, powered by industry-leading AI-based data quality and visualization tools.

Strategic Evolution for Global Leadership

“This rebrand responds to today’s shifting market landscape,” said Mavrix CEO Rafal Gajdamowicz. “We’re positioning Mavrix as a forward-thinking leader while staying true to our core values: quality, innovation, partnership, and client-focused service.”

The company has a global presence with leadership and operational teams across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia, operating on six continents. They offer 24/7 support, local expertise, and deliver projects in 85+ countries in 40+ languages.

Technology Meets Human Expertise

By combining cutting-edge AI tools with human insight, Mavrix manages complex, multi-country projects using a wide spectrum of methodologies — from online surveys and in-person interviews to immersive environments and qualitative research.

Over 300 organizations worldwide — from Fortune 500s to startups and research firms — trust Mavrix for tailored solutions across finance, tech, healthcare, and consumer goods.

“We focus on building long-term, sustainable partnerships with our clients,” said Neil Blefeld, Managing Director of North America for Mavrix. “Our clients don’t just receive data — they gain insights that drive real advantage.”

Seamless Transition Strategy

The rebrand is being implemented in phases to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted experience for all stakeholders. A new website and refreshed visual identity will spotlight Mavrix’s expanded capabilities and its leadership in data-driven innovation.

Vision for Continued Excellence

Mavrix is committed to delivering transformative impact over the next 25 years in an increasingly complex business environment. Its strategy is designed to lead the industry while upholding the high standards that have defined its legacy. “Our focus is on our clients — 100% — to continue delivering excellence through advanced technologies and research methodologies,” said Glen Collins, EVP – Global Commercial Group.

About Mavrix

Mavrix is a global data and intelligence company offering tech-enabled research solutions. Formerly part of Azure Knowledge, it blends advanced technology with human expertise to deliver quality data and insights worldwide. www.mavrixdata.com