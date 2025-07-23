Big Data Expo 2025 to open in Guiyang on August 28

BEIJING, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by Huanqiu.com:

On July 22, the press conference of the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2025 (Big Data Expo 2025 in short) was held at the media conference hall of the National Data Administration.



The Big Data Expo 2025 is hosted by the National Data Administration, and organized by the Guizhou Provincial People’s Government. Themed “Data Gathers Industrial Momentum, Intelligence Initiates New Development”, the annual expo this year will be staged in Guiyang, Guizhou Province from August 28 to 30.

The Big Data Expo 2025 will closely follow the latest industrial trends and cutting-edge technological progress, and focus on professional exhibitions, along with an opening ceremony, industrial exchanges, competitions and serial characteristic activities, aiming to advance the efficient aggregation, development and utilization of data resources, and inject strong impetus into industrial transformation and upgrading, and high-quality economic development.

Regarding the professional exhibitions, six thematic pavilions will be available on site, including Data Intelligence Navigation, Data Intelligence Infrastructure, Data Intelligence Service, Data Intelligence Application, Data Intelligence Innovation and Data Intelligence Experience, to showcase a number of new technologies, products, solutions and applications of digital economy. At the opening ceremony, government officials, renowned experts, scholars and entrepreneurs from home and abroad will be invited to interpret the most updated industrial policies and share insights on industrial development. The industrial exchanges are scheduled to include more than 20 exchange activities in five sections i.e. Data Elements, Data Industry, Data Economy, Data Infrastructure and International Cooperation. During the industrial competitions, the event organizer plans to work with domestic leading enterprises and professional competition organizers, and set competition topics concerning the in-depth integration of real economy and digital economy, artificial intelligence, homemade software, etc., and organize several enterprise and industrial competitions. The serial characteristic activities will include supply and demand matchmaking, business negotiation, enterprise-featured activity, etc.

The expo this year will uphold the principle of “simple but high-end, concise but impressive”, and highlight the “internationalized, professionalized, and industrialized” features. Under the internationalized feature, an innovative exhibition area dedicated for international supply and demand matchmaking will be provided, along with international matchmaking and exchange activities, to provide digital solutions and experience references for all countries, and jointly boost the coordinated development of digital economy globally. Under the professionalized feature, the event organizer will concentrate on the main thread of “reform on market-oriented allocation of data elements”, set special professional exhibition areas for data infrastructure, data trading, AI and etc., design and organize brainstorming sessions including “a unified national data market”, and release a batch of new policies and regulations, typical cases and pilot demonstrations, as useful attempts to resolve industrial bottlenecks and pain points as well as barriers on the market- and value-oriented development path of the data element market. Under the industrialized feature, various market players will be invited to present debuts of their innovation outcomes at the expo, and sessions like “exchange on data industry development” and “seminar for private enterprises engaged in digital economy” will be organized to promote industrial collaboration, ecological formation and outcome transformation.