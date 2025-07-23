Elevating Care: GuidelineX Showcases AI-Powered Clinical Decision Support System at HIMSS APAC 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the HIMSS APAC 2025 conference, GuidelineX made a powerful impact with its next-generation, AI-native Clinical Decision Support System (AI-CDSS). In her keynote, “Empowering Clinicians and Elevating Care: AI-Based Clinical Decision Support Systems,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jenny Shao captured the attention of healthcare leaders and policymakers across the region.

Dr. Shao addressed the limitations of traditional technologies in solving healthcare’s biggest challenges—rising costs, resource shortages, and increasing demands for quality and safety. She noted that legacy CDSS tools often suffer from alert fatigue, poor integration, and a lack of personalization. “AI is here to empower clinicians,” she emphasized. “Our mission is to embed actionable, trustworthy decisions into every step of the clinical workflow, ensuring safer, smarter care for every patient.”



GuidelineX’s AI-CDSS is deeply integrated with hospital information systems, delivering personalized diagnostics, treatment recommendations, and risk management. This integration has driven measurable results—reducing medication errors, improving diagnostic accuracy, and supporting complex and rare disease management. Impressively, 91% of AI-generated recommendations are accepted by physicians, demonstrating strong clinical trust.

The solution supports both inpatient and outpatient care. By the end of 2024, it covered 25% of inpatient episodes and 33% of hospital outpatient visits in China. At a major public hospital, GuidelineX helped reduce hospital-associated venous thromboembolism (HA-VTE) by 46%, improved sepsis detection by 58%, and identified acute kidney injury (AKI) an average of 18 hours earlier—highlighting its significant impact on patient safety.

The platform also automates clinical documentation, improving accuracy and completeness while reducing administrative workload. Real-time analytics further support public health surveillance and proactive disease management.

Today, GuidelineX supports over 650,000 clinicians across more than 1,000 hospitals in the Asia-Pacific region. Its AI Agent Store provides modular tools to meet diverse clinical needs, while the platform is tailored to align with local regulations, healthcare priorities, and cultural contexts.

“Healthcare moves at the speed of trust—not just innovation,” Dr. Shao concluded.

GuidelineX remains committed to empowering clinicians, optimizing care delivery, and advancing a data-driven healthcare future across APAC.