Forbes Travel Guide Announces First and Only Star Rating System for River Cruises

ATLANTA, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”)—the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, ocean cruises and ocean cruise restaurants—today announced it will begin rating river cruises, a cruise industry first.

FTG will announce its inaugural river cruise ratings in 2027, when it unveils its highly anticipated annual Star Ratings in more than 100 countries.

“River cruising has quickly become one of the most sought-after ways to explore the world in comfort and style,” said Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “We’re seeing an exciting evolution in the category, with river cruise lines delivering elevated service and specializing in immersive itineraries and refined onboard experiences that appeal to today’s discerning traveler. As demand grows for slower-paced luxury, FTG is proud to bring our trusted ratings to this flourishing segment.”

FTG’s inaugural river cruise ratings will honor cruises on the Danube, Rhine, Nile and Mekong rivers, potentially including brands such as AmaWaterways, Aqua Expeditions, Avalon Waterways, Riverside Luxury Cruises, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours/Emerald Cruises, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises and Viking River Cruises.

FTG awards more than 2,000 properties annually with Five-Star, Four-Star and Recommended accolades. Every Star Rating is earned through FTG’s in-person, incognito inspections based on hundreds of objective standards with an emphasis on exceptional service. No one can buy a rating, and no fees, commissions, or business relationships are required. The company’s 2026 Star Ratings will be announced on forbestravelguide.com on February 11, 2026.

