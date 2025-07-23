Giti Tire – A 2025 Conferred 3 Heart Company of Good

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On 17 July 2025, Giti Tire was honoured to be conferred as a 3 heart Company of Good at the 2025 Company of Good Conference & Conferment held at the Fairmont Singapore. This event was graced by Coordinating Minister of Social Policies and Minister of Health, Mr Ong Ye Kung and was an event to behold with Giti among close to 400 local and international organisations to be recognised at this momentous event.

What is Company of Good?

Company of Good is a strategy helmed by the Singapore National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) that engages organisations to adopt Corporate Purpose and demonstrate impact across the People, Society, Governance, Environment and Economic dimensions.

The Recognition – 3 Heart Company of Good

Expanding from the past “Champions of Good” recognition, that mainly focused on corporate giving aimed at creating social impact, the new Company of Good looks into a company’s corporate purpose and how this purpose addresses all 5 impact areas.

Taking into account existing standards, marks and awards, the Company of Good recognition harmonises the various accolades an organisation has obtained from the Singapore government and other pertinent and global institutions. The conferment as a Company of Good as such reflects the holistic contributions that an organisation has achieved at a national and international level.

This year, Giti Tire was honoured to be one of 79 companies to be conferred as a 3 Heart Company of Good. Recognised for being a leading organisation with an established purpose and a clear plan to scale efforts.

Giti’s Journey to Becoming a Company of Good

From high-level directives and thought-leading discussions from shareholders to the daily decisions of frontline staff and the ongoing engagement Giti has with stakeholders at every point in its value chain, Giti has integrated its sustainability framework into every level of its organisation, ensuring that sustainability is not just an afterthought, but is a key point of consideration in any process. As Giti continues to roll out progressive sustainability training, both in-person and online, Giti aims for every one of its employees to be motivated on a personal level to play an active role in realizing a positive impact on not just profit, but also planet and people.

Trained in LEAN principles, Giti staff are empowered to propose and run LEAN projects to reduce environmental impact and increase operational efficiencies. Around the world, Giti continues to champion sustainability projects covering biodiversity, reforestation, support of the under-privileged and young, among other areas. Championing diversity in the workforce, Giti has employees from over 20 different nationalities and invests in upskilling its workforce to meet the advancing demands of the industry.

Giti is driven to creating a lasting impact on society, Giti continues to grow its sphere of impact, sustainably expanding its operations and increasing collaborations with other like-minded organisations. Being a leader in the automotive tire industry, Giti also engages with suppliers to ensure that the entire tire value chain is increasingly sustainable and that suppliers are also committed to achieving increasingly green production.

The Road Forward

“It was my privilege to stand on stage with sustainability revolutionaries and visionaries in today’s corporate landscape” said Dr Pang Chong Hau, Chief Sustainability Office at Giti Tire, as he descended the stage after Giti was conferred. “We continue to look internally and externally, identifying areas of improvement and need that we can work on to address the needs of corporation, people and planet.”

In the immediate future, Giti will continue to strive to reach its goals before its reported milestones, striving for ISCC+ certification by 2026 and will increase its efforts to lower carbon consumption per unit of tire and increase its carbon sequestration through reforestation and generating renewable energy. Giti will also sustain its support of local and international social needs, supporting the education of future generations and raising awareness of road safety in all markets where we are able.

“It is truly an honour to be conferred with so many other like-minded organisations across Singapore” followed Dr Pang, “We will continue to take a proactive approach to leading our industry toward a greener future, starting at the highest levels of thought and following through to implement on the ground. We are dedicated to being a force of positive action and to live up to the honour of being recognised as a Company of Good.”



Giti Tire Chief Sustainability Officer, Dr Pang Chong Hau, receiving the conferment on behalf of Giti Tire at the 2025 Company of Good Conference & Conferment

Giti Tire:

Giti Tire is one of the largest tire companies in the world in terms of both volume and revenue. With a brand portfolio including Giti, GT Radial and Runway, the company offers a complete product range for global distribution including passenger car, SUV, van, light truck (PCR), heavy truck and bus (TBR).

Giti Tire is focused on building sustainable partnerships with distributors, retailers, truck and bus fleets, vehicle manufacturers and other leading industry companies and organisations to provide high-quality products with excellent service.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Singapore, the company has grown to over 28,000 employees globally and distributes to more than 130 countries.

Giti Tire’s state-of-the-art European R&D facilities are located in Hannover, Germany collaborates closely with the renowned MIRA facility in the UK, working in conjunction with other global research and development centres in China, Indonesia and the USA.

In Singapore, Giti Tire continues to work closely with the Singapore Road Safety Council to educate the public on road safety practices, sharing tips on how to care for tires to ensure a safe drive on our streets.

Giti Tire is fully committed to maintaining the very highest standard of quality control procedures and has obtained IATF 16949:2016 accreditation for all of its manufacturing plants. All plants have also obtained ISO14001 Environmental Management System Accreditation.

Further information can be found at www.giti.com.

For further information please contact:

Jack Ho

Giti Tire Global Trading

Contact Number: +65 6249 5370

E-mail: jack.ho@giti.com