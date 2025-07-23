Global Dental Leaders to Convene in Shanghai for FDI World Dental Congress 2025

SHANGHAI, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The FDI World Dental Congress (WDC), one of the world’s premier events for the oral health profession, will take place in Shanghai, China, from September 9–12, 2025, co-hosted by Chinese Stomatological Association and Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions. Organized annually in different countries, the WDC highlights the importance of oral health in securing overall health and well-being and serves as a driving force for international collaboration in dentistry.

In recent years, visa-free policies have made China an increasingly popular destination for global travelers. This enhanced accessibility, coupled with Shanghai’s global appeal, and FDI’s established reputation as the leading global dental event, has already attracted over 10,000 congress delegates for the 2025 edition, with expectations of more than 35,000 professional attendees and visitors from 134 countries and regions.

Attendees can look forward to a robust scientific program packed with insights from over 300 world-class speakers and interactive forums on key dental topics. Meanwhile, the FDI WDC 2025 Exhibition is set to be the largest in FDI history, featuring 700 selected exhibitors across 60,000 square meters. Leading global brands such as Haleon, Listerine, LION, and Colgate, along with hundreds of Chinese manufacturers and technology providers, will showcase the most advanced dental equipment and solutions. The exhibition will also spotlight achievements from hospitals and universities, innovations in AI-powered diagnostics, digital dentistry, and 3D printing, providing state-of-the-art solutions to participants.

Additionally, the Congress promises exceptional networking opportunities through guided tours designed to connect researchers, clinicians, industry experts, and distributors, fostering partnerships that can advance oral health globally.

A Social Program to Remember

The social program accompanying WDC25 will provide attendees with a unique cultural experience. Highlights include the Opening Ceremony on September 9, and the Gala Dinner on September 10 invites guests to immerse themselves in Chinese heritage through live performances, regional cuisine, and an evening celebrating cultural elegance. Shanghai Night set for September 11, will be held along the iconic Bund, offering a memorable evening of live music, handcrafted cocktails, and stunning views of Shanghai’s dynamic skyline. These events perfectly capture the city’s vibrant “East-meets-West” charm and cultural essence.

China’s Emergence as a Dental Destination

While the Congress takes center stage, China’s rise as a key market for dentistry cannot be overlooked. Since 2006, China’s dental sector has experienced unprecedented growth, outpacing most global markets. The sector’s technological transformation has been equally impressive. Chinese dental practices have rapidly adopted cutting-edge solutions including fully digital workflows, fundamentally enhancing treatment accuracy, efficiency, and patient comfort – setting new standards for dental care delivery.

Driving Global Oral Health Forward

The FDI World Dental Congress continues to set the benchmark for advancing oral health on the global stage. By uniting leaders from across the dental profession, WDC25 will showcase dentistry’s most pressing innovations, address key health challenges, and foster greater collaboration to improve oral care around the world.