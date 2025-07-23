Gunna, Asake to Headline Afro+ Fest–D.C.’s First Festival for Global Black Music, Aug 31

LINK TO ASSETS

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Afro+ Fest , the East Coast’s first large‑scale festival celebrating the full spectrum of global Black music and culture, will debut Sunday, August 31, 2025, at RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, D.C. The inaugural lineup features superstar headliners Gunna and Asake, leading a cross‑continental roster of A‑list talent for an expected crowd of 20,000 fans.

Powered by the ethos “Africa, plus more,” Afro+ Fest offers a one‑day, all‑ages experience that honors both the future and the legacy of Black music—hip‑hop, Afrobeats, soca, dancehall, R&B and amapiano—alongside immersive art installations, global cuisine, fashion activations and a marketplace of Black‑owned brands and local creators.

2025 Lineup Highlights

Gunna

Asake (closing the festival)

Gabzy

DJ Tunez

Foggie Raw

Machel Montano

Ricky Platinum

Shatta Wale

Shenseea

TXC

Uncle Waffles

Wande Coal

Special Guest: Shy Glizzy (D.C.’s own hometown hero)

A Founder’s Vision

“This is the block party we’ve dreamed about for a decade,” said founder and executive producer Michael Awosanya. “With the support of Mayor Muriel Bowser and Events DC, Afro+ Fest is bringing the full diaspora to RFK—music, food, culture—driven by the people and sounds that shape us.”

What began as a college dream has grown into a cultural movement—created by and for the communities that have defined Black music worldwide. On August 31, Afro+ Fest is set to become Washington, D.C.’s boldest new tradition. “The festival’s impact will be felt not only through the music, but in the real opportunities it creates for local businesses and visionaries,” Awosanya added.

Festival Details

Date/Time: Sunday , August 31 , 2025 | 12 PM – 11 PM

, , | – Location: RFK Festival Grounds, 2500 Independence Ave SE, Washington, DC

Tickets: On sale now at theafroplus.com

Instagram/TikTok/Facebook/X: @TheAfroPlus

About Afro+ Fest

Afro+ Fest is the East Coast’s first large-scale festival dedicated to the full spectrum of global Black music and culture. Founded by DMV-area creatives and community leaders, Afro+ Fest aims to amplify Black sounds, unite the diaspora, and foster economic and creative opportunity through music, art, and entrepreneurship. It is a gathering where every member of the diaspora—and every ally who loves Black creativity—can come together in joyful celebration.