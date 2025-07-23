Health In Tech Donates 60 Computers to Diocese of Srikakulam to Empower Education and Community Development

STUART, Fla., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Health In Tech (Nasdaq: HIT), an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, is pleased to announce its donation of 60 new computers to the Diocese of Srikakulam, furthering educational opportunities and digital inclusion for children and families across the region. This contribution reflects Health In Tech’s commitment to creating positive community impact that extends beyond health insurance and technology solutions.

“The Diocese of Srikakulam deeply appreciates this generous gift from Health In Tech,” said Bishop Rayarala, leader of the Diocese of Srikakulam. “These computers will open doors to learning, skill-building, and a brighter future for countless children in our care. It is an incredible support for our mission to serve and uplift the community, especially the most vulnerable.”

The donated computers will strengthen the Diocese’s educational programs, digital literacy initiatives, and community services, providing much-needed resources to help bridge the digital divide in underserved areas.

Julia Qian, CFO of Health In Tech, underscored the broader vision behind the donation:

“Health In Tech champions the idea that technology propels humanity forward and unlocks potential in everyone. We view the computer as a foundational, yet essential, tool for learning and for individuals to truly thrive. In our quest to make the world smaller, faster, and more connected, supporting the Diocese of Srikakulam with these computers represents a profound investment in the future of these children and their families. It is our privilege to contribute to such a meaningful mission.”

This donation also highlights Health In Tech’s growing global presence and reinforces its alignment with ESG values especially around digital inclusion and social equity.

Health In Tech remains dedicated to fostering community partnerships and welcomes collaboration from other organizations and individuals who share the goal of making lasting, positive change.

