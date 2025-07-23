Health In Tech to Host Independent InsurTech Summit in Davos During World Economic Forum Week 2026

STUART, Fla., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Health In Tech (Nasdaq: HIT), an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, is proud to announce it will host an exclusive half-day Summit on January 20, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (CET) at the prestigious Belvedere Hotel in Davos, Switzerland, alongside the week of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting.

The World Economic Forum, held each January in Davos, is one of the world’s most prestigious gatherings of global leaders from business, government, academia, and civil society. It serves as a unique platform for shaping global, regional, and industry agendas.

Health In Tech’s hosting of a standalone summit at Davos signals its rising influence and its mission to lead global dialogue on equitable, tech-powered healthcare infrastructure.

This premier event will bring together a curated group of over 75 global decision-makers, including insurance brokers, third-party administrators (TPAs), general agencies, hospital executives, wellness, technology and finance partners.

Attendees will join exclusive conversations and curated panels on next-generation underwriting, the convergence of wearables and data-driven health, value-based plan design, embedded insurance, and transformative financing models that are reshaping global healthcare access.

Health In Tech’s presence not only affirms its credibility on the global stage but accelerates its vision of democratizing care and streamlining insurance delivery through technology. Hosting this independent event in Davos is a strategic opportunity to contribute ideas, forge partnerships, and advancing innovations that can positively impact industries and societies worldwide.

This year’s 2026 summit marks a continuation of Health In Tech’s strong presence at the World Economic Forum, following its active involvement in the 2024 and 2025 Annual Meetings where CEO Tim Johnson and CFO Julia Qian were featured speakers at side events focused on insurance modernization and healthcare innovation.

“Davos is where global ideas gain momentum,” said Tim Johnson, Founder and CEO of Health In Tech. “We’re not just attending, we’re convening. By hosting our own summit, we’re giving our partners, clients, and investors a front-row seat to where the industry is heading. Together, we’ll explore the breakthroughs and partnerships that will shape the future of InsurTech and healthcare delivery.”

Julia Qian, CFO of Health In Tech, echoed the enthusiasm and highlighted the value of creating spaces for collaboration:

“When I spoke on a panel in Davos in 2024, I experienced the incredible energy and insights that come from gathering industry leaders in one place,” said Julian Qian, CFO of Health In Tech. “I’m excited for us now to host our own Summit in 2026 to help drive important conversations that will shape the future of health and insurance technology.”

The Health In Tech Davos Summit aims to foster strategic dialogue and collaboration among industry stakeholders, reinforcing the company’s commitment to being at the forefront of healthcare and insurance innovation.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech (Nasdaq: “HIT”) is an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, which offers a marketplace that aims to improve processes in the healthcare industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, and TPAs. Learn more at healthintech.com.

