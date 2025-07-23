HeyMax Acquires Hong Kong’s krip to Accelerate Regional Expansion into Loyalty and Rewards Market

HeyMax’s first acquisition fast-tracks its regional expansion, bringing over 6,000 credit card deals offered by over 3,000 merchants, and personalized loyalty experiences to consumers in Hong Kong and travelers visiting the city.



SINGAPORE and HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 July 2025 – HeyMax, a leading loyalty and travel rewards platform based in Singapore, today announced that it has acquired krip, Hong Kong’s leading fintech platform delivering the city’s first integrated platform for credit card benefits. The move accelerates HeyMax’s entry into Hong Kong’s loyalty and rewards market as part of its regional expansion.

“This is a strategic step forward in our mission to make travel more accessible through everyday spending. The krip team brings deep domain expertise in Hong Kong’s loyalty and rewards space, along with strong local relationships and B2B insights that are critical as we expand across the region. With Hong Kong and Singapore as core markets, this acquisition accelerates our presence in a key financial and travel hub, and sets the foundation for new global partnerships that bring even more value to consumers across Asia,” said Joe Lu, CEO and cofounder of HeyMax.

Launched in 2022, krip set out to help consumers spend smarter by simplifying how they discover and access credit card rewards and benefits. To date, the platform has aggregated over 6,000 credit card deals offered by more than 3,000 retail merchants, providing a personalized experience for users to manage all their cards in one place. krip enables financial institutions to build greater customer loyalty, supporting an estimated US$7.4 billion in additional annual card spending. With clients including livi Bank, Grantit, and other financial institutions and retail partners, krip has reimagined how customers interact with their credit cards to deliver greater engagement and loyalty.

“At krip, our mission has always been to empower consumers to spend smarter. By helping consumers realize more value from their everyday spend, we have unlocked new ways of how financial institutions, retail merchants and consumers can better interact with each other to maximize engagement and loyalty in the digital age. Joining forces with HeyMax opens up exciting opportunities for us to deliver on our mission and to realize our mutual vision to bring greater value to consumers at scale,” said David B. Wang, former CEO and founder of krip.

As part of the acquisition, Wang will transition to the Global Head of Loyalty Partnerships and General Manager of Hong Kong at HeyMax, where he will lead local market strategy and support global partnerships growth. Benjamin Quinlan has also been appointed as Senior Advisor of Financial Services Partnerships. As CEO & Managing Partner of Quinlan & Associates, Quinlan joins HeyMax from his role as Chairman of krip, bringing his extensive experience in the financial services and fintech sector across Asia to HeyMax.

The krip brand will be retired following the acquisition, with key team members integrated into the broader organization. Existing krip users will be invited to register as HeyMax users and receive free Max Miles, giving them immediate access to the platform’s expanding ecosystem of travel and rewards partners.

The acquisition also reflects the strength of Hong Kong’s fintech innovation pipeline. Backed by Cyberport’s Incubation Programme, krip received funding, access to student talent, and connections to key partners that supported its growth and expansion into overseas markets.

The acquisition lays the groundwork for HeyMax’s official launch in Hong Kong in the coming months, where both local users and travelers visiting the city will be able to access the platform’s growing network of rewards.

With a strengthened local presence and leadership team, HeyMax is well-positioned to accelerate partnerships with banks, fintechs, and consumer brands across the market. HeyMax has launched a waitlist for users in Hong Kong. Early sign-ups will receive priority access and exclusive rewards upon launch. Interested users can join the waitlist at https://hk.heymax.ai/waitlist.

About HeyMax

HeyMax is a leading loyalty and travel rewards platform that turns everyday spending into meaningful travel, based in Singapore. HeyMax is on a mission to bring more joy and empathy to the world through travel. Its vision is to make travel more accessible and rewarding for everyone by turning the things you already do into free trips, year after year.

Users earn Max Miles from over 500 top merchants and redeem them directly for over 30 flights, hotels, and rewards programs, or use them for gift cards. Max Miles never expire, come with no fees, and offer unmatched flexibility for modern travelers.

HeyMax is backed by leading investors including January Capital, Monk’s Hill Ventures, Tenity, Ascend Angels, and XA Network. For more information, please visit www.heymax.ai. To be among the first to experience HeyMax in Hong Kong, join the waitlist at hk.heymax.ai/waitlist.

About krip

krip is Hong Kong’s most comprehensive, personalized and centralized credit card deals and offers platform, empowering consumers to spend smarter with innovative technology and information transparency. With over 6,000 credit card deals and offers, 3,000 merchants and 500 credit and debit cards listed, krip is the go-to place for consumers looking to get the most out of their cards. krip is backed by the Cyberport Incubation Programme and was recognized by the Hong Kong SAR Government in ICT Awards 2023, achieving Award of the Year and Fintech Grand Award, being the first fintech company to win the overall award since its inception.