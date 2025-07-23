LSBF Singapore Campus Contributes Thought Leadership to National Dialogue on Electric Vehicles

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dr. Roy Yap, Head of the School for Business and Law at LSBF Singapore, was featured on Channel 8 News (3 June 2025) in a prime-time segment discussing the evolving electric vehicle (EV) insurance landscape and what it means for risk profiling, consumer protection, and insurers’ responsibilities in a green economy.



“The rise of EVs in Singapore is not just about infrastructure or adoption. It raises important questions about how we insure, regulate, and protect consumers in a fast-changing landscape,” said Dr. Roy Yap.

Dr. Roy Yap explored how the shift toward EVs introduces new considerations in risk assessment, policy coverage, and regulatory safeguards, urging stakeholders to rethink legacy systems in light of technological change.

Watch the original feature (Channel 8 News, Chinese with subtitles):

https://youtu.be/23Iqrxpo1sU

If you’re exploring angles on green mobility, insurance innovation, or talent readiness, media enquiries and interview requests with Dr. Roy Yap are welcome.

