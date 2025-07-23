NetDragon Achieves “A” Rating in Wind ESG Assessment, Demonstrating Strong Commitment to Sustainable Development Principles

HONG KONG, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (“NetDragon” or the “Company”, Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that it has achieved an “A” rating in the latest 2025 ESG assessment conducted by Wind Information Co.,Ltd (“Wind”), in recognition of its outstanding performance in environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance. Wind defines an “A” rated company as one with high management standards, low ESG risks, and strong capabilities for sustainable development. Among the 105 listed software companies assessed this year, NetDragon ranked 6th. The Company also achieved scores above the industry average across all three dimensions: Environment, Social, and Governance, underscoring its comprehensive strength and leading position in sustainability.

Wind is a leading provider of financial data and analytics services in China. The Wind ESG Rating framework is composed of assessment towards managerial practices and controversy events, aligning with the foundation of international standards while adapting to the characteristics of China’s capital market. Leveraging its strong data capabilities, Wind has constructed a data‑driven ESG rating system that currently covers more than 12,000 corporate entities in the Greater China region, including all A‑share and Hong Kong‑listed companies, as well as public bond issuers.

NetDragon has consistently integrated sustainability into its business operations and product development. The Company is committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities, enhancing governance structures, and driving industry-wide and societal progress through technological innovation and global expansion. Through a wide range of initiatives, NetDragon continues to advance sustainability: in environmental protection, it actively explores best practices in energy conservation, carbon reduction, and green operations. NetDragon’s digital education products are deployed in over 2 million classrooms across 192 countries, fostering the global adoption of green education concepts. On the social front, the Company promotes philanthropic programs, advances education equity, and enhances public welfare through its distinctive “Gaming + Philanthropy” model, integrating digital innovation with meaningful social impact. In June, NetDragon partnered with the Xishuangbanna Tropical Rainforest Conservation Foundation to launch the “Towards the Future: Asian Elephant Rescue Action (象往未来•亚洲象救助行动),” leveraging gamified features in Eudemons Online to raise public awareness of wildlife protection. In corporate governance, NetDragon adheres to transparent, robust, and compliant governance practices, continuously creating long‑term value in line with ESG principles.

Through its ongoing commitment to ESG excellence, NetDragon has garnered broad recognition from both the industry and the wider community. The Company received “BBB” in MSCI ESG rating, surpassing the industry average in the “Privacy and Data Security” category. Furthermore, NetDragon was rated as a “low risk” company by the reputable rating agency Morningstar Sustainalytics, placing it among the top performers in the software and services industry. Recently, NetDragon’s digital education solutions won the “Education Innovation & Technology – Rising Star Award” at the “2025 Hong Kong Sustainable Development Innovation and Technology Awards,” organized by the World Institute of Sustainable Development Planners (WISDP) and sponsored by the Innovation and Technology Commission of the Government of the HKSAR. NetDragon’s innovative case was also included in the 2025 Hong Kong Sustainable Development Innovation & Technology Solutions Report.

Looking ahead, NetDragon will continue to advance its ESG initiatives by enhancing management practices and disclosure standards, and furthering the development of its “Gaming+” model and digital education innovations. The Company aims to collaborate closely with global partners to promote cultural heritage, environmental sustainability, and educational equity, thereby creating long‑term, sustainable value for both society and the environment.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China’s first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China’s most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online, and Under Oath. In the past 10 years, NetDragon has also achieved success with its online education business both domestically and globally, and its overseas education business entity, currently a U.S.-listed subsidiary named Mynd.ai, is a global leader in interactive technology and its award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries.