PitPat’s 2025 Strategy: Pioneering a “New Home Sports Ecosystem” and Leading the Global Virtual Fitness Movement

HOUSTON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PitPat, the world’s leading online competition platform, today announced a strategic collaboration with smart fitness equipment brand DeerRun. At the upcoming product launch event, the two companies will showcase the latest developments in building a “New Home Sports Ecosystem.” This marks a pivotal shift as PitPat expands its role from a virtual competition platform to a pioneer in personalized competitive fitness experiences.

Through seamless integration with DeerRun’s innovative smart fitness devices, PitPat empowers users to join immersive, motivation-driven online competitions right from home—ushering in a new era of personalized athletic training.

With years of experience and technological expertise in smart fitness, DeerRun continues to launch cutting-edge products tailored to the evolving needs of modern households. By focusing on diverse user scenarios—from space-constrained apartments to fitness enthusiasts demanding professional-grade experiences—DeerRun emphasizes foldable, space-saving designs alongside advanced chipsets capable of supporting high-level competition sensors. The result is a more intelligent and inclusive home fitness environment.

One of the featured highlights of the event is the DeerRun X20 Treadmill, a high-performance yet home-friendly cardio solution designed to elevate indoor running. Equipped with a brushless motor, the X20 operates quietly with extended durability, delivering consistent power output ideal for medium- to high-intensity training. Its 15% auto incline simulates varied terrain, promoting full-body and cardiovascular conditioning. With speeds up to 7.5 mph (approximately 12 km/h) and a 3.0 HP motor, it balances robust performance and lightweight convenience, weighing only 33 kg. This compact all-in-one solution makes the X20 an ideal choice for home users looking to diversify and intensify their training.

Also in development is the AP01 Race-Grade Treadmill, engineered for high-intensity workouts and virtual racing. With a 3.5 HP continuous-duty motor and a top speed of 12 mph (approx. 19 km/h), it supports everything from aerobic sessions to sprint training. Despite its 42 kg lightweight build, the AP01’s optimized structure delivers high stability and safety. A wide running belt and advanced shock absorption system protect joints, making it ideal for frequent, long-term use. Integrated incline adjustments and smart connectivity allow users to engage in real-time races via PitPat, monitor rankings, and follow personalized training plans—combining speed, competition, and social interaction in one powerful package.



DeerRun AP01 Indoor Foldable High-Speed Smart Treadmill

DeerRun also introduced the S500 Smart Cycling Bike, crafted for immersive indoor cycling. Supporting Apple Vision Pro, the S500 brings a VR-enhanced experience to indoor rides, simulating lifelike outdoor routes. With 32 magnetic resistance levels, users can train across a full intensity spectrum—from warm-ups to sprints. Despite its professional features, the bike weighs just 19 kg, making it easy to move and store at home.

Committed to making competitive fitness accessible to households worldwide, PitPat continues to innovate the home sports experience. With full system compatibility across DeerRun treadmills, cycling bikes, and other smart gear, PitPat enables users to join a variety of virtual events—including ranked matches, mileage milestones, and 1v1 PK battles—anytime, anywhere. The platform enhances engagement through reward systems, point stores, and achievement incentives, making fitness more fun and sustainable.

In parallel, PitPat is advancing personalized training algorithms, performance tracking, and motivational programs to create a closed-loop experience that spans training, competition, and reward—all within the home environment.

“Our vision is simple: fitness should never be limited by time, space, or equipment,” said Kevin Zhang, Founder of PitPat. “By combining the world’s leading virtual competition platform with DeerRun’s cutting-edge smart fitness devices, we’re bringing the joy of competitive exercise into every household. Our new ‘Home Sports Ecosystem’ not only redefines the home workout experience but gives every individual their own race track—right in their living room. Through tech innovation and platform integration, we aim to inspire more people to move and create a fitness environment that’s fair, engaging, and purpose-driven.”

Looking Ahead: Expanding the Global Reach of Virtual Sports

PitPat remains committed to advancing the integration of virtual competitions and home-based fitness. The platform plans to launch a series of global events and themed fitness seasons over the next year, empowering users to achieve more meaningful milestones and redefining the future of fitness competition for a worldwide audience.