Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow 2025 Youth Innovation Competition is Now On

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 July 2025 – Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025 , the highly-anticipated youth innovation competition, is back for its ninth edition in Singapore! As the nation gears up to celebrate SG60 in the coming weeks, this year’s Solve for Tomorrow provides a platform for youths to step out and build a more secure future for Singapore. By inspiring youths in Singapore to address key societal issues via innovation and technology, they are empowered to transform creative ideas into impactful solutions for the good of society.

“At Samsung, we believe that youth and their application of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) knowledge is the key to building a better future. By providing a platform for them to unleash their creativity and passion, Solve for Tomorrow aims to be the catalyst that inspires meaningful change and positive action among our youths,” said Jeffrey Hahn, President, Samsung Electronics Singapore. “With this year being a milestone SG60 year, Solve for Tomorrow is calling for youths to join us in building a more secure future for Singapore. As youths put real action into their ideas to influence positive change, we believe that they will find their place in our society and become the change that they want to see in their future.”

Karan Gopu Pillai, the leader of Team redbluegold, the grand prize winner of the Solve for Tomorrow 2024 competition, shares his experience: “We are grateful for the Solve for Tomorrow experience, as it gave us the platform to turn our ideas into real-world solutions, to make a difference to the people we care about in our society. With the support of the organising team and mentorship from Samsung’s Product and Innovation team, we not only pushed through the challenges we faced but also gained new insights and skills that will help us to face our future with confidence.”

This year’s competition is organised in support of the national Digital for Life movement, which mobilises partners from the private, people and public sectors to help Singaporeans embrace digital as a lifelong pursuit and enrich lives through digital technology. Solve for Tomorrow 2025 also provides the opportunity for youths to develop interdisciplinary skills like critical thinking, problem-solving capabilities, as well as to expand their Science, Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) knowledge, and to elevate their potential while preparing them for the workforce.

Building a More Secure Future for Singapore this SG60

Samsung has identified four key themes for this year’s competition, to encourage submissions that can build a more secure future for Singapore as we celebrate SG60. Participants can develop their ideas around these themes:

1. Environmental Sustainability: Climate change is one of the most critical challenges of our time, and everyone has a role to play in shaping a more sustainable future. Whether it’s conserving energy, reducing resource consumption, or improving recycling efforts, small actions can lead to big differences over time.

2. Sport, Health and Technology: Health is the foundation for a fulfilling and productive life, and sport and technology are key enablers that can support and enhance overall health. By making it easier for one to stay active, manage stress levels and prevent illnesses, one can also create lasting and positive change for others.

3. Inclusivity and Social Harmony: Inclusivity and social harmony are key to a healthy and sustainable future. From creating solutions that remove barriers for people with disabilities, to fostering social inclusion for disadvantaged communities, let us build a Singapore where everyone feels at home, regardless of their backgrounds.

4. Digital Readiness and Security: Digital readiness and security are growing in importance, as advances in technology unlock new opportunities. For society to move forward collectively while leaving no one behind, it is critical to enhance digital literacy and security while shaping a safer digital environment for all.

Call for Entries Open from Now till 31 August 2025

From now till 31 August 2025, students can submit their entries for the competition by forming groups of two to four and submitting their innovative ideas or solutions on the Solve for Tomorrow 2025 website.

Eligibility : Full-time students aged 12 to 18 years old, enrolled in a secondary school in Singapore, including: Secondary 1 to Secondary 5 students if they are enrolled in the following schools: Government schools (including autonomous schools) Government-aided schools (including autonomous schools) Independent schools Specialised independent schools (SIS) Specialised schools Special education (SPED) schools

: Full-time students aged 12 to 18 years old, enrolled in a secondary school in Singapore, including:

Secondary 1 to Secondary 4 students if they are enrolled in IP (Integrated Programme) secondary schools with 6-year IP programmes.

Prizes

The top three teams will receive the following prizes:

First Prize Winning Team S$10,000 worth of Samsung products S$7,000 cash prize A trip to Samsung’s headquarters and innovation facilities in South Korea

Second Prize S$6,000 worth of Samsung products S$4,000 cash prize

Third Prize S$3,000 worth of Samsung products S$2,000 cash prize



For more information visit the Solve for Tomorrow 2025 website or reach out to the organising team at samsungsolvefortomorrow@infom.asia.

