Skywork Officially Launches Mureka V7: Higher Quality Songs Produced for Better Experience

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On July 23, Skywork unveiled its latest music model, Mureka V7, alongside an all-new audio model, Mureka TTS V1. The latter introduces groundbreaking Voice Design capabilities for timbre customization, delivering an exceptional experience to users worldwide.

Previous iterations, including the Mureka O1 and V6 models, have garnered widespread global recognition, fueling nearly 3 million new user registrations since their official launch in late March.

Mureka V7: Crafting More Captivating Melodies for You

The latest upgrade Mureka V7 transforms users’ musical inspiration into a single click. It marks not just a quantum leap in efficiency, but a fundamental evolution in sound quality.

1. Mureka V7 delivers superior music quality. With enhanced melodic development, better arrangements, and more realistic vocal / instrument rendering, it ensures radio-ready excellence in every creation.

2. Mureka V7 redefines musical innovation. Compositions generated by Mureka V7 can actively inspire creator workflows.

Of course, these auditory enhancements are rooted in measurable technical advancements:

1. An increase in average performance rating of V6’s 43.4% to V7’s 57.7% represents a significantly higher probability of generating desirable songs from lyric inputs.

2. With 44% enhanced vocal realism and expression, the output consistently sparks reactions like “This can’t be AI-generated!”

3. With nearly 100% improvement in overall audio quality, Mureka V7 overcomes homogenized AI sound profiles.

How Mureka Crafts Irresistible Melodies?

Mureka V7 introduces major enhancements to MusiCoT (Analyzable Chain-of-Musical-Thought Prompting ( https://musicot.github.io/ ), a specialized Chain-of-Thought (CoT) prompting framework designed for music generation. This upgrade delivers significant improvements in the coherence and sonic performance of AI-generated music mainly through three key innovations:

Structure-First, Generation-Second: Cognitive Modeling of Human Compositional Processes

MusiCoT first guides the model to generate a comprehensive musical structure – including sections, emotional arcs, and instrumentation layouts – prior to audio token generation. This approach effectively resolves the “local optimization trap” inherent in traditional AR models, enabling compositions with more natural progression and dynamic development.

Interpretable Musical Chain-of-Thought with Style-Adaptive Capabilities

By integrating CLAP (Contrastive Language-Audio Pretraining), MusiCoT constructs a semantically grounded musical chain-of-thought. The improvement not only enhances structural analyzability and controllability but also accepts reference audio inputs of variable lengths as style prompts, significantly improving model flexibility in stylistic replication and variation while mitigating risks of direct copying.

Leading Comprehensive Validation: From Subjective Evaluation to Objective Metrics

Extensive experimental results demonstrate MusiCoT’s superior performance across both subjective and objective metrics. The technology significantly outperforms conventional solutions in structural integrity, melodic coherence, and overall musicality, achieving state-of-the-art benchmarks in multiple evaluations.

The latest iteration of MusiCoT achieves unprecedented alignment with human compositional cognition at the structural level. Through scale-up of the proprietary datasets of Mureka and embedding refined information granularity, the latest solution features enhanced controllability and scalability, largely bridging the text-audio modality gap. Future iterations will further advance the system’s creative potential and industrial-grade capabilities.

Mureka TTS V1: Unlimited Timbre Choices, One-Click Customization

Moreover, the newly launched Mureka TTS V1 supports the Voice Design feature, which means users can generate custom vocal timbres simply by describing desired voice characteristics in text.

Mureka TTS V1 also demonstrates significant improvements across key technical metrics in voice design function:

1. Scoring 4.6 for speech sound quality, surpassing ElevenLabs (4.36), with significantly superior auditory performance across all competitors;

2. Scoring 4.64 for word segmentation and phrasing accuracy, indicating superior comprehension of input intent and linguistic expression;

3. Significantly improved overall listening experience, delivering markedly smoother and more coherent audio output

Mureka V7 represents a paradigm shift in AI music generation – from mere technical utility to genuine artistic empathy. This isn’t just an upgrade; it’s the dawn of emotionally intelligent composition, where every melody resonates with human feeling and every rhythm pulses with narrative purposes.

Today, Mureka V7 is a personal recording studio in your pocket. Tomorrow, we hope to see your songs that are created in your bedroom or kitchen, or even in the subway, to top the charts.

Your creative journey begins from Mureka!