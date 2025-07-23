SM Champions an Inclusive Workplace

PASAY CITY, Philippines, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With four generations coexisting in today’s workforce, from Baby Boomers to Generation Z, the modern workplace is evolving into a dynamic space of shared knowledge, innovation, and continuous learning.

A 2025 report by the World Economic Forum highlights the value of generational diversity in organizations, citing its role in fostering collaboration, enabling upskilling, and placing people at the heart of technological transformation. By encouraging diverse perspectives, companies unlock innovation, widen mentorship networks, and enable more inclusive, adaptive problem-solving.

At the SM group, led by its parent company SM Investments Corporation, generational diversity is seen as a strength. Millennials and Gen X currently make up for 47% (between 30-50 years old) of the over 142,000 employees across the group, the younger Gen Z also at 47% (below 30 years old), while 6% (above 50 years old) are Baby Boomers, reflecting a healthy mix of experience, energy, and fresh thinking.

“Our people are the strongest foundation of SM’s continued growth,” said Elizabeth Anne ‘Lizanne’ Uychaco, Executive Vice President and Group Diversity Officer at SM Investments Corporation. “That’s why we foster a culture of inclusion and belonging across all levels of the organization.”

This commitment extends to gender inclusion, with women comprising 64% of the total workforce and holding 58% of senior leadership roles across the group. As a signatory to the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) since 2022, SM upholds merit-based advancement through its Equal Opportunity Policy and Framework, ensuring fair processes, inclusive facilities, and transparent monitoring systems.

SM’s forward-looking approach to career development is reflected in the SM Sustainability School, a group-wide learning platform aimed at future-proofing skills and fostering a sustainability mindset. In 2024, the program achieved over 43,000 enrollees participating in 71 specialized modules across the group.

The company’s advocacy for inclusion extends beyond programs into physical spaces. Across its offices and malls, SM has established 814 breastfeeding rooms for nursing mothers, 787 PWD-friendly pathways, 171 gender-neutral washrooms, and 19 non-denominational meditation rooms, ensuring the everyday work environment supports the needs of a diverse workforce.

“At SM, inclusion is more than a principle—it is a long-term commitment, reinforced by meaningful action across all our business units,” Ms. Uychaco added.

By empowering people from all backgrounds and generations, SM continues to create a workplace where every individual is valued, supported, and equipped to grow—making inclusion a driver of both culture and business performance.

About SM Investments Corporation

SM Investments Corporation is one of the leading Philippine companies that is invested in market-leading businesses in retail, banking, and property. It also invests in ventures that capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy.

SM’s retail operations are the country’s largest and most diversified, consisting of grocery stores, department stores and specialty retail stores. SM’s property arm, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is the largest integrated property developer in the Philippines with interests in malls, residences, offices, hotels, and convention centers as well as tourism-related property developments. SM’s interests in banking are in BDO Unibank, Inc., the country’s largest bank, and China Banking Corporation, the fourth largest private domestic bank.

For more information, please visit www.sminvestments.com