The Dawn of a New Era: Himel Launches in Bangladesh with Bold Vision and Innovation

DHAKA, Bangladesh, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Himel, the globally acclaimed manufacturer and supplier of electric products, has officially launched in Bangladesh, igniting its presence with a dynamic and future-forward event in Dhaka. The launch marks a major step in Himel’s commitment to delivering reliable, affordable, and innovative solutions to one of South Asia’s most promising markets.

The launch event welcomed over 140 industry professionals, including panel builders, real estate developers, members of the solar association, and representatives from ASHRAE (International Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers), reflecting a strong momentum behind Himel’s entry into the market.

Led by Himel’s global leadership, Marketing, Sales, and Offer Management teams, the event underscored the brand’s long-term commitment to Bangladesh. In his keynote speech, Mr Koon San ANG, International Sales Vice President at Himel, stated:

“Through global political and economic instability, Himel has remained steadfast. We believe that reliable and affordable electrical products, delivered through trusted channel partners, are the foundation of sustainable growth.”

“By fostering collaboration and innovation, Himel aims to create a thriving ecosystem that supports our partners and the broader community in Bangladesh—bringing our vision of Powering Infinity to life.”



Koon San ANG, Himel International Sales Vice President

Mr ANG also reflected on Himel’s enduring legacy:

“Since 1958, Himel has grown from its Spanish roots into a global leader, reaching over 60 countries and 6 billion people. By blending heritage with innovation, we continue to empower industries and communities with smart, safe, and affordable energy solutions.”

As part of the week-long brand launch activations under the overarching global Powering Infinity campaign theme, Himel launched its flagship “I Love Control” initiative on July 15, 2025, introducing its industrial control portfolio with a customer training program in Dhaka. The campaign marks Himel’s expansion into the HVAC-centric industrial automation segment.

Himel, recognized as one of the top HVAC solution providers globally, also debuted its AI-powered EBA (Energy Management & Building Automation) system. Featuring free, intuitive software and expert-driven intelligence, the platform delivers up to 30% energy savings, empowering partners with smart, sustainable buildings. The comprehensive portfolio includes X Series contactors, SP Series VSDs, globally top-ranked smart relay controllers, and full automation systems—engineered to enhance operational efficiency across ventilation, pumping and more.

The launch cements Himel’s long-term vision: powering industrial and economic progress across Bangladesh—one connection at a time.