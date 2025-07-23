W HOTELS AND MONDAYSLEEPINGCLUB UNVEIL A NEW RHYTHM OF LUXURY

From New York’s skyline to Shanghai’s streets, hypnotic beats meet effortless style for the modern traveler

SHANGHAI, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, announces a new limited-time collaboration with lifestyle label MondaySleepingClub, inviting guests to immerse themselves in a sensorial journey of sound, stillness, and expressive style. This one-of-a-kind partnership combines co-branded fashion drops and a two-day immersive pop-up, blurring the line between energy and ease to unlock a fresh new perspective on modern luxury.



Inspired by the contrast and connection between the two brands, the collaboration is anchored in the mantra “Sound On. Mind Off.” “Sound On.” represents W Hotels’ longtime passion for music, igniting the senses through curated playlists, live DJ sets, and the brand’s iconic Sound Suites. From the heart of New York City to Asia’s trendsetting neighborhoods, W Hotels has consistently challenged the norms of traditional hotel experiences through sound, scene, and self-expression. “Mind Off.” embodies the core philosophy of MondaySleepingClub, an aesthetic of calm, comfort, and cultural detachment that celebrates slowing down in a world that rarely does.

“We’re excited to partner with MondaySleepingClub to create a space that is both high-energy and introspective, an unexpected harmony of rhythm and rest,” said Bart Buiring, Managing Director, Luxury, Greater China, Marriott International. “This collaboration reflects W Hotels’ commitment to pushing boundaries and creating experiences that speak to a new generation of culturally driven luxury travelers.”



W Hotels × MondaySleepingClub Unveil a Fresh Take on Elevated Streetwear

CO-CREATED FOR SELF-EXPRESSION

Two exclusive pieces bring the collaboration to life: a washed charcoal oversized tee and a classic black-and-white baseball cap. The palette draws inspiration from W Hotels’ refreshed visual identity, featuring monochrome, modern, and unmistakable elements. Clean-lined graphics, including the signature “Sound On. Mind Off.” mantra and a hand-drawn sketch of W New York – Union Square, layer in storytelling. On the back of the tee, a lone figure immersed in vinyl sits beneath the hotel’s iconic façade, a quiet ode to the harmony between outward rhythm and inward stillness, and a subtle nod to W Hotels’ deep-rooted connection to music culture.

The collection will be available for purchase at the Shanghai event and, in limited quantities, at select W Hotels across Greater China.

About MondaySleepingClub

MondaySleepingClub was born from a yearning for freedom in the everyday. Through a humorous and offbeat lens, the brand captures moments of rest to express a more relaxed, comfortable way of living, easing the pressures of a fast-paced world. By flipping the script on traditional weekday routines and imagining a world where Mondays are for sleeping in, the brand sparks a sense of playful escapism and aspiration. With streetwear as its canvas, MondaySleepingClub blends bold creativity with aesthetic calm—delivering products that reflect both a design-driven spirit and an irreverent take on modern life.

