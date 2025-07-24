A New Chapter of Bold Leadership and Unstoppable Growth

LEHI, Utah, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amare Global, The Mental Wellness Company™, is pleased to announce a powerful new chapter; effective immediately, David Chung, Owner and Chairman of Amare Global, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. With an unmatched passion for Amare’s mission and a relentless drive to see every brand partner succeed, Chung is stepping into this role to lead Brand Partners into the most exciting and expansive era in Amare history.

“We are grateful for Asma Ishaq’s leadership and wish her continued success,” said Chung of Amare’s former CEO.

Amare Global’s mission is to lead the global mental wellness movement under Chung’s visionary leadership. Chung relays, “Amare is shifting into high gear. This is a moment of alignment, acceleration, and absolute belief in our purpose, our people, and our potential. Brand Partners, now is your time. This shift will create greater stability as we invest deeper, dream bigger, and execute bolder than ever before. This is more than a leadership transition—it’s a leadership elevation.”

A serial entrepreneur, Chung has an extensive track record of building brands, developing cutting-edge innovation, and leading high-performance teams. Chung will focus on expanding innovation, driving global growth, and deepening Amare’s impact as an industry leader.