SINGAPORE, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Longbridge Securities (Longbridge Singapore), an AI-driven online brokerage platform authorized and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has been awarded the Fintech Initiative Award at the 2025 Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Fintech Awards. The award recognizes Longbridge’s innovation in financial technology and its success in redefining the investment experience through intelligent, accessible solutions.

Organized by Asian Banking & Finance, the ABF Fintech Awards celebrate outstanding contributions to the financial services industry across the region. Longbridge was selected for its exceptional 2024 performance and the integration of advanced trading capabilities with an AI-powered digital ecosystem.

Empowering Investors with Growth and Accessibility

Longbridge Securities experienced rapid growth in 2024, recording a 450% surge in user assets and a 220% increase in active users across both Singapore and Hong Kong, underscoring the platform’s rising appeal and effectiveness in meeting investor needs. Longbridge’s dedication to providing 0 commission trading* has significantly lowered the barriers to investing—saving clients over USD 20 million in trading fees in 2024 alone.

In Singapore, Longbridge remains the only brokerage currently offering zero-fee trading across the US, Hong Kong, and Singapore markets, reinforcing its commitment to making investing more inclusive, transparent, and cost-efficient.

Driving Innovation for the Global Investor

Longbridge’s product roadmap is shaped by the needs of global investors. With just one account, users can access over 32,000 financial products—including stocks, ETFs, and US options. Within 2024 alone, the platform rolled out over 120 new features, fine-tuned 40+ functions, and issued 17 major app upgrades—demonstrating its agility and responsiveness under a cloud-native architecture.

To further expand accessibility, Longbridge introduced overnight trading and fractional share investing, enabling users to trade beyond traditional hours and invest in US equities with as little as USD1. For experienced traders, the LongPort desktop terminal offers Chart Trading and Grid Trading, delivering enhanced execution control and supporting strategy-based workflows via interactive chart interfaces.

AI-Powered Assistance for Smarter Investing

A frontrunner in the application of artificial intelligence in finance, Longbridge introduced PortAI, an AI-powered financial assistant designed to help users better navigate market information and portfolio insights. In 2024, PortAI saw over 1 million user interactions, making it one of the platform’s most utilized features.

Expanding on this momentum, Longbridge integrated AI into its OpenAPI services tailored for advanced users. Tools like the Model Context Protocol (MCP) enable investors to place trades via natural language commands, while Large Language Models (LLMs) Text allows users with coding expertise to generate AI-assisted trading strategies. These innovations exemplify Longbridge’s ongoing investment in empowering users with next-generation fintech infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Longbridge remains focused on product innovation and user-centric service enhancements. “Technology has the power to democratise investing,” said Xu Shengyu, CEO of Longbridge Securities. “We are committed to building a truly investor-first platform, and remain confident in the long-term potential of Singapore and global capital markets.”

About Longbridge Singapore

Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. (“Longbridge Singapore”) is a licensed entity regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”) under Capital Markets Services Licence No. CMS101211. It holds a capital markets services licence for dealing in capital markets products, including securities, units in a collective investment scheme, and exchange-traded derivative contracts, and is also an exempt financial adviser. Longbridge Singapore (https://longbridge.com/sg/) is dedicated to driving financial technology innovation, enabling individuals to benefit from lower barriers to entry and reduced costs, thereby enhancing the overall global investment experience.

Important Notice

LongPort MCP and LLMs Text are AI tools designed to assist with market analysis and trading execution based on user instructions. They do not constitute investment advice, recommendations, or solicitations. Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. (“Longbridge Singapore“, Co. Reg. No. 202111825D) provides execution-only services. This content is for general information only and does not consider your investment objectives or financial situation. You should exercise independent judgment and consult a financial adviser if in doubt. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal. Market conditions may affect the execution or performance of trading strategies. No warranty is given on the accuracy or completeness of this information. Please refer to our website for full terms and conditions. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

*Other fees apply.