BROOKLYN NETS ANNOUNCE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH TMGM (TRADEMAX GLOBAL MARKETS)

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Brooklyn Nets today announced a new multiyear partnership with TMGM (Trademax Global Markets), a global online trading platform offering access to forex, CFDs, and other financial instruments for retail and institutional clients. As part of the agreement, TMGM will receive in-arena, courtside, and digital signage at all Brooklyn Nets home games at Barclays Center starting in the 2025-26 NBA season and will collaborate with the Nets on social media throughout the year.

The partnership between TMGM and the Brooklyn Nets is built on shared values of innovation, diversity, and a commitment to excellence. With the Nets’ increasingly global fan base and TMGM’s international presence, the collaboration offers a unique opportunity to reach a broad, diverse audience and connect with fans in new and meaningful ways.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with the Nets, an organization that shares our drive for performance, global ambition, and a forward-thinking culture,” said Nick Yang, Chief Commercial Officer at TMGM. “This partnership is not just about brand alignment but represents a shared vision to elevate our audiences’ experience on the trading floor or courtside. Through this collaboration, TMGM aims to connect with new communities, promote financial literacy to a broader audience, and create meaningful touchpoints that blend the energy of elite sports with the precision of world-class trading. Together with the Nets, we are building a partnership that is bold, engaging, and designed for real impact.”

“As the Brooklyn Nets continue to grow a dynamic and diverse international fan base, we’re excited to partner with TMGM, a brand that shares our global vision,” said Catherine Carlson, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships at BSE Global, parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. “We’re especially looking forward to working together to create authentic, culturally relevant connections that go beyond traditional sponsorship models and reflect the inclusive spirit of our team.”

Disclaimer

Trademax Global Limited, a TMGM company, is authorised and regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC), registration number 40356 and is registered at 1276, Kumul Highway, Port Vila, Vanuatu, Republic of Vanuatu. The information provided in this article is general in nature only and does not constitute personal financial advice. Before acting on any information you should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing on CFDs and Margin FX Contracts carries significant risks and is not suitable for all investors. You may lose more than your initial deposit. You don’t own, or have, any interest in the underlying assets. TMGM recommends that you seek independent advice before trading. It is important that you read and consider TMGM’s disclosure documents before you acquire any product offered by TMGM or its affiliates. The information and advertisements offered by TMGM, Trademax Global Limited, and their affiliates are not directed to the investors and are not intended for the use by any person, in any country or jurisdiction where such use is contrary to the local laws and regulations. Products and services offered by TMGM, Trademax Global Limited, and their affiliates are not intended for residents of the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

ABOUT BSE

BSE is an entertainment platform committed to creating elevated, innovative and unforgettable experiences, inspired by Brooklyn. Through state-of-the-art venues including Barclays Center, professional sports franchises – the New York Liberty, the Brooklyn Nets and NBA G League team the Long Island Nets – and emerging businesses, BSE delivers dynamic content and memories for our fans and audiences.

ABOUT TMGM

TMGM (Trademax Global Markets) is a leading global multi-asset brokerage providing CFD trading across forex, indices, equities, commodities, and more. Trusted by clients in over 150 countries and regulated across multiple jurisdictions, TMGM offers secure and transparent access to the financial markets through advanced technology and institutional-grade liquidity.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, TMGM delivers a seamless trading experience focused on speed, precision, and performance. The firm supports traders of all experience levels, from first-time investors to seasoned professionals, by providing intuitive platforms, advanced analytics, and a robust suite of educational resources.

Whether through user-friendly tools that simplify the trading journey or in-depth insights tailored for professional strategies, TMGM is committed to democratizing access to global markets. The firm empowers individuals to trade with clarity and confidence by combining technology, transparency, and continuous learning.

TMGM is also redefining the role of financial brands through strategic partnerships with global sports and entertainment organizations. These collaborations strengthen brand resonance, promote financial literacy, and allow TMGM to engage meaningfully with a broader audience beyond the trading world.