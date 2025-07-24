DUBAI, UAE, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce a major milestone in elevating the everyday crypto experience. With over two million Bybit Card holders and counting, the Bybit Card is introducing a 2M limited-edition virtual collectible and offering participants the chance to win a full BTC. The campaign celebrates the shared vision of prosperity as the mainstreaming of the digital asset class accelerates.

From now until August 24, 2025, new and current Bybit Card customers may register for the event to unveil their very own Bybit Card 2M limited-edition virtual collectible—a collective symbol of belief, purpose, and progress as an early participant of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, right in their digital wallet. Once the card is activated, eligible participants will enjoy up to 10% in cashback for 30 days and stand to win 1 BTC upon completing spending tasks.

The event features two ways to reward both new and existing Bybit Card users:

Refer and Earn Cashback enables users to unlock temporary reward tier upgrades through successful referrals. Users who refer two or more friends will receive an extra 2% in cashback for a week, or up to three weeks with six or more successful referrals.

enables users to unlock temporary reward tier upgrades through successful referrals. Users who refer two or more friends will receive an extra 2% in cashback for a week, or up to three weeks with six or more successful referrals. Buy More, Win More transforms everyday spending into winning opportunities. Every 50 USDT spent earns participants one lucky draw ticket for prizes including USDT and BTC airdrops. High-volume spenders receive additional privileges, with prizes ranging from exclusive lounge access, premium Astari wearables, to the grand trophy of 1 BTC.



Bybit Card Celebrates Two Million Users with Limited-Edition Collectible and 1 BTC Giveaway

Key Features:

Crypto convenience : seamless fiat-to-crypto spending, and cash withdrawals from supported ATMs around the world with the physical card available to Mastercard holders.

: seamless fiat-to-crypto spending, and cash withdrawals from supported ATMs around the world with the physical card available to Mastercard holders. No annual fees and up to 8% APR on balances.

and on balances. Year-round perks: 100% rebates on subscriptions including Netflix, Spotify, and selected AI tools, airport lounge access, and other benefits refreshed seasonally

100% rebates on subscriptions including Netflix, Spotify, and selected AI tools, airport lounge access, and other benefits refreshed seasonally Multi-asset transactions and cashback: supporting transactions in BTC, ETH, XRP, TON, USDT, USDC, MNT, and BNB; cashback options in USDC, USDT, BTC, and AVAX, with more options on the way.

The promotion is on a first-come, first served basis for a limited time only. Terms and conditions apply. To learn more about the Bybit Card’s rewards tiers and cashback scheme, user may visit: Bybit Point Rewards

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #BybitCard /#IMakeIt2M

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube