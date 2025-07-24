Clarifai Recognized as a Challenger and Fast Mover in GigaOm Radar for AI Infrastructure Report

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Clarifai, a global leader in AI and pioneer of the full-stack AI platform, announced its recognition as a “Challenger” and “Fast Mover” in the innovation/ feature play quadrant of GigaOm Radar for AI Infrastructure v1 Report , published on June 6, 2025. This highlights Clarifai’s innovative solutions for enterprise AI deployment at scale.

The GigaOm report, which evaluates AI infrastructure solutions based on their capabilities and nonfunctional requirements, highlights Clarifai’s strengths across several critical areas:

Clarifai achieved a “Superior” rating for business criteria , reflecting its strong performance in scalability, flexibility, ease of use, compliance, and pricing transparency.

, reflecting its strong performance in scalability, flexibility, ease of use, compliance, and pricing transparency. The platform excelled in its rich library of pre-built models and workflows , significantly accelerating development cycles for various AI tasks.

, significantly accelerating development cycles for various AI tasks. Clarifai received a “Superior” score for its capabilities in integrating multiple data types , including text, images, and audio, within single workflows.

, including text, images, and audio, within single workflows. Clarifai demonstrated strong competitiveness against larger organizations in key features, including Model Optimization and Acceleration, Deployment and Management Automation, and Data Pipeline Integration.

“Being recognized in the GigaOm Radar Report underscores a critical truth: Production-grade AI demands robust compute, yet enterprises often struggle with cost, complexity, and production readiness,” said Matt Zeiler, CEO of Clarifai. “Clarifai’s full-stack Compute Orchestration directly solves these pains, enabling secure, cost-optimized, and flexible AI deployment from prototype to production, fast.”

Clarifai’s full stack AI platform and compute orchestration empowers enterprises to overcome common AI infrastructure challenges in building, deploying, and managing AI at scale, such as:

Power Next-Generation AI: The platform provides a robust foundation for building, deploying, and running sophisticated applications, such as autonomous AI agents, and leveraging advanced MCP tools (Model Context Protocol) for secure operational oversight.

Escalating Costs & Underutilized Compute: With features like GPU fractioning, autoscaling to zero, and spot instances, Clarifai helps slash AI compute costs by over 70%.

Vendor Lock-in & Deployment Complexity: Deploy any model on any hardware (NVIDIA, AMD, Intel) in any cloud, on-premises, or air-gapped environment, ensuring control and avoiding vendor lock-in. With Local Runners, you can develop, test, and run models on your own machine while still connecting to Clarifai’s AI platform.

Streamline the entire AI lifecycle: Go from prototype to production in days by seamlessly integrating with and leveraging existing enterprise AI technology stacks.

Clarifai’s Compute Orchestration is already demonstrating its value to customers. Users have praised its potential, with one noting, “It seems like this is a solution that could work for any team, including mine.” Another highlighted the economic benefits and flexibility, stating, “I like the flexibility and so, you know… we don’t need to buy more than we need.”

Download the GigaOm Radar for AI Infrastructure v1 Report to learn more about how Clarifai empowers organizations to build and deploy AI faster, more cost-effectively, and with greater control.

About Clarifai

Clarifai is a global leader in AI and the pioneer of the full-stack AI platform that helps organizations, teams, and developers build, deploy, and operationalize AI at scale. Clarifai’s cutting-edge AI platform supports today’s modern AI technologies like Large Language Models (LLMs), Large Vision Models (LVMs), Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), automated data labeling, high-volume production inference, and more. Founded in 2013, Clarifai is available in cloud, on-premises, or hybrid cloud environments and has been used to build more than 1.5 million AI models with more than 400,000 users in 170 countries. Learn more at www.clarifai.com .