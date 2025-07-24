Databricks Accelerates Bay Area Growth with New Office in Sunnyvale

New office provides 305,000 square feet for employees, customers and partners to accelerate adoption of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Databricks , the Data and AI company, today continues its rapid growth in the San Francisco Bay Area with the expansion into a new 305,000 square foot office in downtown Sunnyvale. This state-of-the-art office is designed to support the company’s accelerated hiring efforts in light of its South Bay R&D team doubling over the past two years, with projections to double again over the next two years, even as the company aggressively leverages its own platform and AI to deliver new products faster. This rapid growth is fueled by increasing enterprise demand for the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform , underscoring the company’s pivotal role in powering data and AI innovation.

Located at 200 West Washington, this strategic location in Sunnyvale allows Databricks to deepen partnerships with its many South Bay customers, including Adobe, Barracuda Networks, Cisco, Intuit, McAfee, Netgear and NVIDIA, while also positioning the company to reach new customers. This new space will be essential for fostering stronger collaboration and empowering Databricks’ product and engineering teams to deliver innovative AI solutions for the region’s leading enterprises.

This news builds on recent Databricks Bay Area momentum . In March, the company announced a new headquarters at One Sansome Street, committed $1 billion to its San Francisco operations over the next three years, and confirmed a five-year extension of its Data + AI Summit in San Francisco, underscoring Databricks’ enduring dedication to the broader Bay Area as the world’s AI capital.

“Silicon Valley has always been at the heart of technological innovation, and this expansion in Sunnyvale marks an exciting new chapter for Databricks,” said Reynold Xin, Co-founder and Chief Architect at Databricks. “This investment will accelerate our pace of research and product development, deepen our collaboration with customers, and help us attract the best minds to push the boundaries of what’s possible with data and AI.”

“Our expansion into Sunnyvale is about more than adding office space — it’s a strategic investment in the exceptional talent driving the future of AI,” said Amy Reichanadter, Chief People Officer at Databricks. “At Databricks, people come to do meaningful, high-impact work, and this expansion is a further investment in fostering the culture of innovation and collaboration that sets us apart.”

Databricks will move into its new Sunnyvale office in late 2026. The company’s expanded presence in Sunnyvale will open up a variety of roles across all functions. For more information about career opportunities at Databricks, please visit the Databricks Careers page.

About Databricks

