DOBOT Malaysia Opens to Accelerate Smart Manufacturing in Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DOBOT Robotics officially announces the grand opening of its Malaysia subsidiary, marking a key milestone in its global expansion. This new chapter strengthens the company’s commitment to driving technological innovation and collaboration with local partners in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.



DOBOT Malaysia Branch Grand Opening

“We are excited to celebrate the opening of DOBOT Malaysia,” said the DOBOT’s co-founder, Junjie Xie. “This expansion underscores our dedication to bringing innovative robotics solutions and supporting Malaysia’s Industry 4.0 transformation.”

Since its inception, DOBOT has been dedicated to liberating human potential through innovative collaborative robotics. Over the past decade, the company has broken through technological barriers, achieving breakthroughs in areas such as control systems, motion control, AI, and machine vision. To date, DOBOT has shipped over 80,000 units globally, earning the trust of 80+ Fortune 500 companies and 6,000+ educational institutions.

Supporting Malaysia’s Smart Manufacturing Transformation

Malaysia, as a key hub for manufacturing and technology innovation in Southeast Asia, offers a growing opportunity for collaborative robotics. DOBOT Malaysia aims to support this growth by focusing on four key strategies:

1. Empowering Smart Manufacturing

DOBOT will offer tailor-made solutions for local manufacturers, optimizing precision and efficiency in processes like electronics assembly, welding, and quality inspection, enhancing global competitiveness.

2. Deepening Industry-Education Integration

Through collaborations with local universities and vocational institutions, DOBOT will establish smart training centers and support programs aimed at developing future talent for Malaysia’s evolving manufacturing sector.

3. Enhancing Localized Services

DOBOT will establish a responsive local service network to provide technical support, customized training, and after-sales services, ensuring a superior customer experience.

4. Co-Building an Innovation Ecosystem

By partnering with system integrators, technology providers, and manufacturers, DOBOT aims to develop a collaborative robotics ecosystem that drives innovation and end-to-end automation solutions.

Shaping an Intelligent Future Together

The opening of DOBOT Malaysia signifies a new era of technological innovation, collaboration, and industry advancement. As Malaysia embraces the smart manufacturing revolution, DOBOT is excited to partner with local businesses and educational institutions to help shape the future of automation in the region.

With a shared vision, DOBOT looks forward to a prosperous journey, unlocking new possibilities in the intelligent era.