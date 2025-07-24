Elitery a Pioneering MSSP Partner for Google Cloud’s “Indonesia BerdAIa untuk Keamanan Siber” Program: A Strategic Move to Strengthen National Cyber Resilience

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PT Data Sinergitama Jaya Tbk (Elitery) today announced that it will be a pioneering local Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) partner for Google Cloud’s “Indonesia BerdAIa untuk Keamanan Siber” program, which is designed to empower organizations with best-in-class Google Cloud Security solutions, expertise, and training to bolster the cyber resilience of Indonesia’s key economic sectors and digital landscape.

This was officially announced during the “Indonesia Cyber Forum: Google Cloud’s Commitment to Strengthening National Cyber Resilience with New Security Operations Data Region in Indonesia” event, held on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at the Fairmont Hotel, Jakarta.

The forum brought together key leaders from the National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN), State Intelligence Agency (BIN), Google Cloud, Elitery, and representatives from both public and private sectors. This event also marked a strategic collaboration between Google Cloud, Elitery, BIN, and BSSN, focused on strengthening national digital infrastructure, enhancing cyber threat detection and response capabilities, and supporting data sovereignty policies.

Fanly Tanto, Country Director, Indonesia, Google Cloud, said, “Our newly launched local Security Operations Data Region brings Google Cloud’s advanced, integrated, and dedicated security technology hardware and software to Indonesia. This empowers more organizations to leverage the AI-enabled Google Security Operations platform solution while storing their security telemetry data in Google Cloud data centers in Jakarta. This is a core component of our ‘Indonesia BerdAIa untuk Keamanan Siber’ program, offered jointly with our key partners like Elitery. This program will help organizations overcome three of security’s most persistent challenges—threat overload, operational toil, and the talent gap, thereby strengthening their cyber defenses and contributing to a more secure and prosperous digital future for Indonesia.”

According to the 2025 CIO Agenda report by Gartner, 70% of CIOs in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, prioritize cyber and technology risk management, with a strong focus on demonstrating the business value of IT strategies. This highlights Indonesia’s commitment to building a resilient and secure digital ecosystem.

Google Cloud’s Security Operations Data Region in Indonesia is hosted in Google Cloud’s Jakarta Cloud Region (i.e., Google Cloud data centers located in Jakarta). This allows more organizations in Indonesia, including government agencies and enterprises in regulated industries, to take advantage of the intelligence-driven, AI-enabled Google Security Operations platform for real-time threat detection, rapid response, deep analysis, and 24/7 monitoring, all while meeting their local data residency requirements.

As a certified Google Security Operations MSSP, Elitery plays a strategic role in helping organizations strengthen their cybersecurity posture. Backed by over 14 years of experience in the IT industry, Elitery designs, implements, and manages end-to-end Google Cloud security solutions, ranging from real-time threat detection and response, to ensuring compliance with national regulations.

Indra Dwiputra, Director of Elitery, said, “The presence of Google Cloud’s Security Operations Data Region in Indonesia provides local access to world-class digital security solutions, highly relevant for Elitery’s customers across various sectors. It strengthens compliance, accelerates threat response, and promotes the use of AI in security operations. As a strategic partner of Google Cloud, Elitery is committed to supporting both public and private organizations in building resilient and sustainable digital security.”

About PT Data Sinergitama Jaya Tbk (Elitery):

Elitery is the official Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) for Google Cloud Security in Indonesia, with over 14 years of experience supporting digital transformation across various industries through cloud, cybersecurity, and AI solutions. As a Google Cloud MSSP, Elitery possesses deep expertise in designing, implementing, and managing end-to-end managed security solutions based on Google Cloud Security.

Elitery contributes to strengthening national cybersecurity posture by delivering proactive, scalable, and regulation-compliant services—positioning itself as a strategic partner for organizations looking to build a secure and resilient digital foundation.

Throughout 2024, Elitery achieved several other significant milestones, including receiving the Indonesia Best CX-EX Strategy Award 2024 from SWA, and being recognized as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) 2024, reflecting our commitment to strong governance and an inclusive, collaborative work environment.