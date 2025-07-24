Fapon at ADLM 2025: One-stop IVD Solutions & Deepened US Commitment

CHICAGO, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fapon, a global leader in life sciences, will unveil its innovative one-stop IVD solutions at ADLM 2025, from July 29 to 31 in Chicago, IL. Fapon aims to be the trusted global partner for laboratories and IVD manufacturers with advanced innovations and dedicated localization services for the North American market.

Comprehensive and Customized IVD Solutions

Fapon offers a wide range of high-performance raw materials, reagent services, and open-system instruments tailored for the North American market. At ADLM, Fapon will introduce the new mouse-free IgG blocker and the new antibodies for cardiac marker assays (Fapon’s 4th generation NT-proBNP and ultra-sensitive hs-cTnI). In addition, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance diagnostic products to meet the needs of the US market, such as antibodies for influenza A/B, H5N1, HIV p24, HCV, TP, CT, vitamin D and estradiol assays, and recombinant calibrator and control for the rheumatoid factor (RF) assay. In molecular diagnostics, Fapon provides solutions for qPCR/RT-qPCR, isothermal amplification, and NGS library preparation, featuring products like ProPrime Taq DNA polymerase and NextGen universal FS DNA library prep kit. It is worth mentioned that Fapon’s enzyme innovation is driven by AI-based enzyme engineering.

Expanding Open-System Instruments Portfolio

Fapon’s latest addition, Shine mT8000, integrates biochemistry and immunoassay, enhancing laboratory efficiency. The Shine i-series CLIA analyzers support various throughputs, and the portfolio includes compact immunofluorescence and PCR instruments for diverse testing scenarios.

Cutting-edge R&D capabilities

With over two decades of innovation, we have developed our own cutting-edge technology platforms, including antibody discovery, protein expression, cell fermentation, and protein purification and analysis. To further drive innovation in the industry, we have established an R&D center in Boston, focused on molecular diagnostic enzymes and circRNA, and an R&D center in San Francisco for next-generation sequencing (NGS) and AI-driven life science, aimed to offer innovative diagnostic solutions to the market.

Strong US Presence

Fapon prioritizes customer needs with localized strategies, US-based R&D and production facilities. Furthermore, Fapon’s commitment to quality and robust supply chains is underscored by stringent ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certifications, to guarantee the reliable and consistent delivery of its products.

Visit Booth No.3816 to explore Fapon’s innovative one-stop IVD solutions.

About Fapon

Fapon is a global leading life sciences company dedicated to providing integrated solutions and services for diagnostics, biopharma and biotherapy. Integrating a one-stop solution on raw materials, reagents and innovative open instrument platforms, the Company has grown into a leading supplier in in-vitro diagnostics. Fapon boasts advanced innovations in therapeutics technologies and AI algorithm platforms with data insights that contribute to a better and healthier world. Supported by its strong global R&D, manufacturing, sales and service network, Fapon’s products have established presence in over 70 countries and regions, serving more than 2,500 business partners worldwide.

