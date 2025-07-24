Huawei Eco Partner Connect 2025 Shaping the Future of Wearables and Ecosystem Innovation in Southeast Asia

BANGKOK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei successfully organised “Huawei Eco Partner Connect (EPC) 2025″ at One Bangkok, gathering key partners and industry professionals from across Southeast Asia. The event underscored Huawei’s commitment to advancing its device ecosystem by integrating and innovating within the wearable and showcasing an intelligent ecosystem. Attendees also explored the new HUAWEI Pura80 Series showcase, experiencing Huawei’s dedication to high-quality mobile technology and enhancing user experience.

The event commenced with Rachel Zhou, Director of Consumer Cloud Service, Huawei APAC, emphasising the Huawei ecosystem’s role enabling global partners to build innovative digital marketing landscapes and expand globally through Huawei ‘1+8+N’ seamless AI life strategy. Daniel Ouyang, Principal Business Sales Director, Huawei APAC, further elaborated on Huawei’s intelligent ecosystem as a global one-stop digital content platform reaching over 170 countries with 580 million MAUs and the strategy to transform wearables into intelligent health and lifestyle hubs.

Huawei highlighted successful international partnerships, emphasising the company’s role in cross-border collaborations and market expansion. Kevin Zang, Head of Petal Ads APAC, introduced Petal Ads as a smart device marketing platform enabling partners to target audiences precisely, maximise engagement and drive growth in local and overseas markets, especially China. Quick App, an installation-free format offering seamless, personalised, multi-device engagement across HarmonyOS, allows brands to reach users directly.

Local Huawei Watch Face Developer, Kitsana Kanpakdi, shared wearable design trends, discussing how popular IPs succeed and shared unique design stories that integrate Thai cultural elements and popular IPs to attract consumers. This reflects Huawei’s commitment to local creativity and diverse consumer needs, strengthening the wearables ecosystem across Finance, Wellness, Mobility and Convenience.

Tanavan Arkaleephan, Senior Director of Global Partnership Management at Siam Piwat, shared how the company collaborates with Huawei to deliver seamless travel experiences and exclusive privileges for Chinese tourists. By leveraging SkyTone, Quick App, and Petal Ads, the partnership enhances engagement across Siam Paragon, ICONSIAM, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok. Siam Piwat becomes the first and only Thai retail group to establish this level of deep integration with Huawei, successfully attracting high-quality Chinese travellers to Thailand.

The event reinforced Huawei’s commitment to fostering a thriving ecosystem with partners, empowering joint innovation and market expansion to capture significant growth opportunities for digital experiences across Southeast Asia and China.