Indonesia Housewares Association Will Launch at IGHE Indonesia Expo 2025

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The prestigious exhibition in lifestyle sector, Indonesia International Gifts and Housewares Expo, is set to return on August 6–8, 2025 at JIExpo. As a one-stop platform, IGHE is committed to becoming a premier stage that brings together thousands of business players and industry professionals from both Indonesia and abroad.



Indonesia Gifts and Housewares Expo

IGHE showcases a wide range of home décor, kitchenware, dining and party supplies, home textiles, and the latest lifestyle products. It serves as a hub of innovation, presenting the latest designs and technologies.

IGHE 2025 will be even more vibrant with the participation of 500 renowned brands from both domestic and international markets. Among the featured exhibitors at IGHE 2025 are ROBAM, D.KADI, X&W, CHANGJIANG, HUABAOCHENG and Homeco Living, who are set to showcase a wide range of innovative and premium products. The presence of the leading industry players reinforces IGHE’s position as a strategic platform for building business partnerships and expanding networks in both regional and global markets.

The Launch of IHA – Indonesia Housewares Association becomes highlight

In line with the spirit of industry transformation, IGHE 2025 marks a historic moment with the official formation of IHA – Indonesia Housewares Association. This strategic initiative aims to unite, empower, and strengthen the housewares industry ecosystem across Indonesia.

IHA is expected to serve as a central hub for cross-industry collaboration and a driving force for enhancing the global competitiveness of Indonesia’s housewares sector. The official inauguration of IHA will take place at IGHE 2025 on August 6. Will be attended by the founding board and members to mark a significant milestone in the advancement of the national industry toward the international stage.

The launch of IHA is a historic step forward for Indonesia’s housewares industry, paving the way for greater global recognition.

Seminars & Workshops Led by Experts

As part of its strong commitment to industry development, IGHE 2025 will feature a series of exclusive seminars and workshops organized in collaboration with partners including HIPMI-Indonesian Young Entrepreneur Association, ITC Group, Blibli.com, Tiktok by Tokopedia, etc. These programs will provide participants with in-depth insights, knowledge, and strategies to enhance business competitiveness.

IGHE 2025 is expected to welcome over 15,000 visitors and exhibitors from across the globe. More than just a product showcase, the exhibition promotes industry synergy and long-term growth for the industry.

Chaoyu Expo, expo@chaoyu-expo.com