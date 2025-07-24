Kerry Expands Innovation Footprint in Southeast Asia with New Jakarta Office and RD&A Facility

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kerry, a global leader in taste and nutrition, officially opened an expanded office and Research, Development & Applications (RD&A) facility in RDTX Place, Kuningan, South Jakarta, reinforcing its commitment to foster co-creation with local customers and accelerate sustainable food innovation across Indonesia and key markets in Southeast Asia.



Kerry leaders and Ireland’s ambassador to Indonesia H.E. Pádraig Francis at the opening of the new Jakarta office and RD&A facility

The 1,200sqm space features two dedicated flavour creation and application labs for sweet and savoury applications, a fully equipped sensory suite, and a collaborative Co-Creation Lab for customers to work alongside Kerry’s scientists, flavourists, and application experts.

“This facility is a major step forward in our journey as a trusted innovation partner in Indonesia,” said Janeley Haryono, General Manager, Kerry Indonesia. “With customers collaborating directly with us, we’re enabling faster innovation and delivering solutions that are not only healthier but rooted in local preferences and ingredients. Our investment is in keeping with the Indonesian government’s ‘Making Indonesia 4.0’ initiative that emphasises the importance of the F&B sector in driving the nation towards becoming one of the world’s Top 10 economies by 20301.”

Siddharth Rastogi, Retail, Meat and Marketing Lead, Kerry Southeast Asia, commented: “Indonesia’s central location enables greater proximity to our key markets – allowing us to be closer to our regional customers to develop solutions together that are agile and relevant to rapidly shifting market dynamics. We’re excited to be a hub of food innovation excellence for the industry, helping to shape the future of food and beverage in the region.”

Indonesia’s food and beverage sector continues to be a major driver of the national economy, contributing 7.15% to GDP in the first half of 2024 and projected to grow by 4.53% by year-end. Despite rising costs and regulatory changes, the industry remains stable, buoyed by growing domestic consumption and changing consumer preferences. With a population expected to exceed 281 million by 2025, Indonesia’s demand for innovative, nutritious, and locally relevant food solutions remains strong2.

Kerry’s growing presence in Indonesia includes manufacturing plants in Cikarang and Karawang. Opened in 2023, the €30million Karawang facility is Kerry’s largest greenfield investment in Southeast Asia supporting food and beverage customers in all food categories, including beverage, snacks, and bakery, which are among the company’s fastest growing end use markets.

The new South Jakarta facility also reflects Kerry’s commitment to environmental responsibility. The site, currently under LEED Gold certification review, includes smart energy systems, daylight-responsive lighting, use of energy efficient and sustainable material, with construction waste management implemented throughout the build phase.

Remarked Ambassador of Ireland to Indonesia, H.E. Pádraig Francis, who was present at the opening, “The opening of Kerry’s new RD&A lab marks a significant milestone in Ireland’s economic engagement with Indonesia. It reflects a shared vision of innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. Kerry’s growing presence supports Indonesia’s aspirations in health, nutrition, and industrial development, and stands as part of a proud legacy of Irish companies contributing to inclusive, long-term progress in the region.”