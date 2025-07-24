Masverse Partners with Interstream to Deliver Next-Gen Public-Permissioned Blockchain and Analytics Solutions for Malaysia’s Digital Economy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Masverse, a homegrown leader in Web3 infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Interstream Sdn Bhd, a pioneer in blockchain-powered analytics and decentralized applications. The collaboration aims to drive secure, scalable, and intelligent digital transformation across government and private sectors in Malaysia.

At the heart of Masverse’s contribution is MasChain, its Public-Permissioned Layer-1 (L1) blockchain network, engineered to provide enhanced data privacy, security, and sovereignty. Designed to address the growing need for confidential and tamper-proof data distribution, MasChain provides a trusted foundation for mission-critical applications – from digital identity and certification systems to secure document workflows and traceability networks.

Together, both companies are leveraging their combined strengths to offer end-to-end, scalable solutions for the government’s ministries, agencies, and enterprise networks. From digital identity to certification, traceability, and document security, and a broader suite of digital trust solutions, this joint solution is designed to meet Malaysia’s evolving needs for verifiable, tamper-proof systems.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to powering a secure and interoperable digital future for Malaysia,” said Chew Kian Kok, CEO of Masverse. “MasChain offers the privacy and control that enterprises and public agencies require, while Interstream’s analytics and decentralized application capabilities ensure real-world usability at scale.”

Interstream brings proven experience in blockchain deployment, having implemented successful national-level projects across industries including education, finance, government, and agriculture. Their solutions in asset management, certification verification, financial traceability, and predictive analytics modeling align perfectly with Masverse’s secure blockchain infrastructure to form a powerful, end-to-end offering.

“At Interstream, we combine multichain protocols, industry applications and advanced analytics to create intelligent, custom-built solutions for our clients,” said Jon Wee Abdullah, CEO of Interstream. “This collaboration with Masverse strengthens our ability to deliver decentralized systems that are not only secure and compliant, but also insightful and adaptive to real-world challenges.”

With aligned visions for digital transformation, both companies are now looking to take this integrated solution offering to a global audience, starting with a focus on delivering efficiency, security, and innovation across government and enterprise systems throughout the ASEAN market.

The ASEAN region presents a ready market with a growing appetite for digital infrastructure and a large number of untapped opportunities in sectors like e-Government, education, fintech, agriculture, and supply chain modernization. Countries in the region are actively investing in digital sovereignty, secure data governance, and blockchain-based verification—creating fertile ground for scalable, real-world solutions offered by Masverse and Interstream.