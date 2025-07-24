ANACORTES, Wash., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pacific Petroleum Operating, LLC (“Pacific Petroleum”), a fund of Pacific Bays Capital, announced the completion on June 11, 2025 of its acquisition alongside its business associate VCP Operating, LLC of a portfolio of oil producing assets located in Wyoming from a portfolio company of a prominent private equity group, for a total purchase price of $9.65 million USD.



Pacific Petroleum Completes Acquisition of U.S. Oil & Gas Assets from a portfolio company of a prominent private equity group

This acquisition by Pacific Petroleum Holdings, LP, a Delaware-based investment vehicle was backed by institutional investors from Japan. The structure for Pacific Petroleum leverages a U.S. tax blocker (Pacific Petroleum Blocker, LLC) to facilitate cross-border efficiency for its overseas investors. Pacific Petroleum Management, LLC serves as the general partner for Pacific Petroleum. Field operations will be managed by VCP Wyoming, LLC, an affiliate of VCP Operating and a subsidiary of VCP Michigan, a proven operator with experience in Michigan, Texas, and multiple North American basins.

The acquired assets span multiple actively producing fields, including the Hunt, Rose Creek, Shoshone North, and West Oregon Basin fields. The properties are characterized by stable base production, low decline rates, and near-term optimization opportunities.

Future Technology Integration Plan

Pacific Petroleum’s acquisition framework benefits from the expertise of Koji Muto, General Partner of Pacific Petroleum Management, LLC, and Geoff Masaaki Ayres, CEO of O-DE Capital Partners (Hong Kong), who jointly oversee the fund’s cross-border capital structuring and long-term digital innovation initiatives. O-DE Capital, a specialist in Web3 and fintech-enabled asset management, is advising on the potential integration of next-generation technologies—including real-world asset (RWA) tokenization—to enhance operational transparency and investor liquidity.

Comments from Stakeholders

Jason Nye, Managing Director of Pacific Petroleum Management, LLC, stated:

“We are proud to have completed this strategic acquisition that represents a major step forward in our U.S. energy investment strategy. Together with a strong and experienced business associate in VCP Operating, we aim to deliver sustainable value and dependable returns.”

Toby Darden, Founder of VCP Operating, LLC, commented:

“VCP brings over three decades of field-level operational experience. We are excited to collaborate with Pacific and leverage our on-the-ground capabilities to unlock further value from this portfolio.”

Koji Muto, General Partner of Pacific Bays Capital/ Director of O-DE Capital, commented:

“This fund represents the ‘stability’ component of Pacific Bays Capital’s core philosophy of ‘balancing innovation with stability.’ While oil & gas PDP (Proved Developed Producing) assets are legacy investments generating reliable cash flows, their tangible nature makes them exceptionally compatible with digital asset innovations like RWA tokenization. We believe technological advancement could transform these assets into new financial infrastructure. O-DE Capital will fully support the implementation of Web3 technologies to enhance transparency and facilitate secondary market liquidity.

Furthermore, PDP investments have traditionally been a ‘closed’ market accessible only to seasoned operators and select private equity funds. Through the combination of technology and institutional framework design, we aim to lower barriers to entry and transform this exclusive domain into an open, accessible market.”

Market Outlook

This acquisition in Wyoming’s prolific resource base comes at a strategically advantageous time. Given the current strength in WTI and the economic resilience of these mature Wyoming oil assets, we see this acquisition as a compelling opportunity to enhance operating margins and long-term project value. Added pressures to global markets from expanding international security risks, especially in the Middle East, could further increase pricing. Forward-looking statements are based on current market data as of June 2025 and are subject to change.

Market Commentary

Wyoming’s mature oil assets remain compelling investments, offering stable production and low breakeven costs that withstand market volatility. As energy security concerns grow, these conventional reserves maintain strategic relevance during the global energy transition. Pacific Petroleum further enhances the portfolio’s resilience through technology—including data-driven field management and potential RWA tokenization—bridging traditional energy investing with next-generation transparency and efficiency tools.

– Pacific Bays Capital GP Jason Nye –

About VCP

Founded by industry veterans Jeff Cook and Toby Darden, VCP has developed and operated over 64,000 acres in the Michigan Basin, reaching production rates of over 10,000 MCFD within its first year of operation. VCP is committed to safe, responsible, and efficient development of oil and gas assets with a focus on field-level excellence.

About Pacific Petroleum

Pacific Petroleum is a U.S.-based energy investment platform focused on the acquisition and optimization of mature oil and gas assets. Backed by institutional investors, Pacific integrates capital markets expertise with hands-on operational oversight to deliver long-term value.

About O-DE Capital Partners

O-DE Capital Partners is a venture builder and investment fund. We invest in and support a wide range of fields, including deep tech, Web3, and real assets. Beyond just providing capital, we take a hands-on approach—offering consistent support from strategy formulation and product development to global expansion. Our operations span globally, with strong presence in Japan, Hong Kong, and Dubai.

For inquiries, please contact:

Pacific Petroleum Management, LLC

Email: info@pacificbayscapital.com

Web: https://pacificbayscapital.com/