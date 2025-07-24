PH’s Ayala Group retains spots on FTSE4Good Index Series, affirms strong ESG practices

MANILA, Philippines, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Ayala Group, one of the Philippines’ top business groups, once again made it to the prestigious FTSE4Good Index Series, affirming its sound Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices while strengthening the reputation of its business units among global investors.

The FTSE4Good Index Series is reviewed semi-annually by FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group that periodically distributes stock market indices.

Ayala Corporation and core businesses ACEN, Ayala Land Inc., BPI, and Globe remain on the list this year. These Ayala businesses have been consistently on the index over several years: Ayala Corporation, Ayala Land, and BPI have been included since 2015, Globe since 2016, and ACEN since 2023.

“Our inclusion in the index reflects the commitment of our whole group to sustainability. For a developing country like ours, sustainability means investing in a future where every Filipino can thrive. We want to be part of that future,” said Ayala Corporation President and CEO Cezar P. Consing.

The Ayala Group’s sound sustainability practices and ESG-favorable portfolio have drawn sustainable financing from global investors. As of the end of 2024, the conglomerate’s total sustainable finance transactions have reached $6.2 billion.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.

To learn more about Ayala’s ESG practices, please visit ayala.com.

###

About Ayala Corporation

For 191 years, Ayala Corporation has been building businesses that enable people to thrive.

Ayala, currently one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines, has meaningful presence in real estate, banking, telecommunications, and renewable energy. It likewise has a growing presence in healthcare, mobility, and logistics as well as investments in industrial technologies, education, and other ventures. Ayala manages its corporate social responsibility initiatives through Ayala Foundation.

Visit our website at https://ayala.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more about the company.