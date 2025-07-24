Top 8 Hotel Doors Every Developer Should Know

SHANGHAI, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hospitality developers seeking better aesthetics, safety, and performance are turning to Vallisco for next-generation door solutions. The company, known for its factory-direct aluminum doors and windows, has outlined eight hotel door types designed to improve space function, guest experience, and design impact.

“Too often, doors are treated like background items—but they’re one of the first things guests interact with,” said Gideon Ge, Founder of Vallisco. “Our hotel door line addresses both beauty and code compliance, while giving developers flexibility at every scale.”

1. Solid Wood Entry Doors

Vallisco offers solid-core wood entry doors crafted from premium hardwoods. Available in acoustic, fire-rated, and hardware-ready configurations, they set a strong tone from the moment guests arrive.

2. Fire-Rated Safety Doors

From stairwells to corridors, Vallisco fire-rated doors use mineral or composite cores, smoke seals, and customizable finishes to meet 20- to 90-minute codes.

3. Sliding Glass Patio Doors

For oceanfront or garden rooms, Vallisco’s tempered-glass patio doors provide daylight, airflow, and guest-accessible security—available with UV protection and silent-glide tracks.

4. RFID Keycard Entry Doors

Keycard systems from Vallisco integrate RFID access, mobile compatibility, and ADA-compliant handles for seamless security and fewer guest complaints.

5. Barn-Style Bathroom Doors

Popular in boutique hotels, Vallisco barn-style sliders combine soft-close function with space-saving charm and flexible design options.

6. Mirror-Finish Closet Doors

Frameless or framed, Vallisco mirror closet doors reflect light and expand visual space while doubling as functional full-length mirrors.

7. Frosted Glass Doors

Vallisco offers privacy-preserving frosted glass doors made from tempered safety glass—ideal for bathrooms and light-sharing partitions.

8. Double French Doors

In suites and shared spaces, Vallisco French doors provide elegant division and light flow, with customizable panes and finishes to match any brand standard.

Across these options, Vallisco emphasizes OEM/ODM flexibility, short lead times, and international support. With installations in Germany, Indonesia, Singapore, and beyond, Vallisco continues to support hospitality upgrades from renovation to new construction.

About Vallisco

Founded in 2024 under Qijia Home Furnishing, Vallisco delivers high-performance, customizable aluminum doors and windows to residential and commercial projects worldwide. Backed by 13+ years of manufacturing experience, Vallisco serves clients across Southeast Asia and Europe with precision engineering, factory-direct transparency, and long-term project support.

