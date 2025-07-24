UnionPay Enhances Payment Convenience for Chinese Visitors to Malaysia

SHANGHAI, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — UnionPay International (UPI) is enhancing the way Chinese tourists experience Malaysia this summer. Since the implementation of the mutual visa exemption between China and Malaysia on 1 June 2025, travel between the two countries has become more convenient, and UnionPay is ensuring that payment experiences keep pace with that convenience.

Chinese visitors can enjoy smooth and secure payments across Malaysia using UnionPay cards and mobile app. Around 95 % of local merchants now accept UnionPay cards at POS terminals. At the same time, the UnionPay App is now compatible with DuitNow QR, Malaysia’s national QR code standard, allowing UnionPay cardholders to make payments at millions of locations including restaurants, retail stores, hotels and popular attractions.

To make each trip even more rewarding, UnionPay has introduced a range of summer offers in collaboration with well-known merchants across several key destinations in Malaysia:

Kuala Lumpur : Enjoy RM80 cashback at Pavilion KL with a minimum spend of RM400 ; RM20 instant rebate at Watsons (min. RM120 ); exclusive gifts with RM150 spend at Gateway@KLIA2; and RM5 off at selected airport F&B outlets (min. RM40 ).

Selangor & Johor : Tiered cashback offers at Paradigm Mall PJ and JB, with up to RM300 in rewards; triple WCT Buddy Points for UnionPay users (limited to 9 million points).

Penang : Get RM100 off at Japanese restaurants ENOSHIMA, Kirishima, and Miraku (min. RM500 ); RM10 off at Entopia Butterfly Farm (min. RM50 ); and 10% discount at Tapestree Café.

Durian Experience : RM32 off with a minimum spend of RM150 at DKing durian outlets. Eligible purchases also come with a complimentary Musang King Mooncake, while stocks last.

Full terms and conditions are available on the UnionPay App and official website.

In May 2025, UnionPay International and Tourism Malaysia signed an MoU in Shanghai to advance tourism promotion and merchant enablement. This cooperation aims to improve payment accessibility, enhance joint marketing, and support preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“From arrival to departure, UnionPay is committed to offering Chinese travelers a seamless, secure, and rewarding payment experience in Malaysia,” said Dr. Jian Jiangtao, Regional Head of UnionPay International Southeast Asia. “Our goal is to integrate payment solutions into every stage of the journey and support the development of local tourism.”

In addition to serving inbound travellers, UnionPay is also strengthening its local value proposition. Malaysian-issued UnionPay cards from Public Bank, ICBC Malaysia, Bank of China Malaysia and AmBank can now be connected to WeChat Pay and Alipay for use across mainland China, with typical 3% international card service fees waived. This initiative enhances cross-border connectivity and benefits Malaysians traveling to China for business, study, or leisure.

As Chinese and Malaysian travellers enjoy greater mobility and deeper bilateral ties, UnionPay remains committed to enabling mutually beneficial, two-way digital payment experiences between the two nations.