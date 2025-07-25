Bybit and Tether Launch Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Crypto Adoption in Brazil

DUBAI, UAE, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced a strategic partnership with Tether, the leading company in the digital asset industry and issuer of USD₮, the most widely used stablecoin. The collaboration aims to boost cryptocurrency adoption across Brazil through institutional partnerships, major event sponsorships, and expansive educational initiatives.

A highlight of the partnership is the co-sponsorship of Blockchain Rio, one of Latin America’s most influential blockchain conferences. During the event, new users who register on Bybit’s platform will receive an exclusive USD₮ bonus. This incentive is designed to encourage first-time users to engage with the digital asset ecosystem.

To extend the partnership’s reach into real-world applications, Bybit and Tether are in advanced discussions with Visit Rio. The goal is to integrate cryptocurrency into the city’s tourism sector by offering discounts and USD₮ bonuses to tourists who use digital assets for services, tours, and purchases from local businesses. This initiative is intended to position Rio as a forward-thinking, crypto-friendly destination.

As part of its long-term strategy, Bybit will roll out a national educational program to increase crypto literacy and drive responsible adoption. The initiative includes a series of “Learn to Earn” campaigns that reward users for completing blockchain-focused courses. These will be complemented by in-person events such as workshops, university meetups, and seminars, engaging directly with students, developers, and entrepreneurs.

Earlier this year, Bybit appointed Israel Buzaym as its Country Manager for Brazil. Since then, the company has significantly expanded its local presence and launched tailored offerings such as Bybit Pay and the Bybit Card. These products are helping to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the world of digital assets.

“I’m honored to lead Bybit’s efforts in Brazil at such a transformative time,” said Israel Buzaym. “Brazilians have a long history of embracing innovation. We’re already seeing strong momentum in the adoption of our services. This partnership with Tether adds the trust, liquidity, and strategic focus needed to make crypto a natural part of everyday life for millions.”

With a market capitalization exceeding $114 billion, Tether plays a central role in the global digital economy. This partnership with Bybit reflects a shared commitment to financial innovation, education, and the creation of practical use cases for cryptocurrency in one of the world’s most promising emerging markets.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone.

About Tether

Tether is a pioneer in the field of stablecoin technology, driven by an aim to revolutionise the global financial landscape. With a mission to provide accessible, secure, and efficient financial, communication, and energy infrastructure. Tether enables greater financial inclusion, communication resilience, fosters economic growth, and empowers individuals and businesses alike.

As the creator of the largest, most transparent, and liquid stablecoin in the industry, Tether is dedicated to building sustainable and resilient infrastructure for the benefit of underserved communities. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain and peer-to-peer technology, it is committed to bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the potential of decentralised finance.