Chef Heman expands Asian Local food journey at Asia Coffee House anchoring on JB Old Street “Meng’s” Zi Char

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Chef Heman is set to broaden his culinary presence within Singapore and beyond in Asia, with a significant emphasis on the region’s beloved street food traditions with a modern twist. This new stall at Asia Coffee House prominently features **JB Old Street “Meng’s” Zi Char**, a concept poised to deliver an authentic and exhilarating wok-fired dining experience.

Chef Heman emerges with a dish that promises to warm the soul and tantalize the taste buds: the **Claypot Peppery Pig Stomach and Pork Trotter Stew**. This heartwarming creation showcases Chef Heman’s masterful use of spices, transforming traditional ingredients into an unforgettable experience.

Chef Heman’s philosophy revolves around highlighting the natural flavors of quality ingredients while enhancing them with a thoughtful blend of spices, deeply flavored broth with a comforting peppery kick.

Diners at JB Old Street “Meng’s” Zi Char will be invited to immerse themselves in a spread of new, meticulously crafted dishes, hot off the wok. Highlights include the **Spicy Chilli Slipper Lobster**, where succulent slipper lobster is drenched in a fiery, aromatic chilli sauce; and the **Steamed Fish Tail with Black Bean Sauce**, offering tender fish complemented by the deep, savory notes of fermented black beans.

A comforting and robust favorite, the **Claypot KL Style Hokkien Tai Loi Mee**, promises thick, chewy noodles braised in a rich, dark soy sauce, imbued with the coveted “wok hei” smoky essence. Also on the menu is the **Crispy Pork Belly in Red Fermented Beancurd Sauce**, featuring perfectly rendered pork belly with an irresistibly crispy skin, coated in a unique, umami-rich fermented beancurd marinade. These dishes represent the heart and soul of Asian home-style cooking, elevated by Chef Heman’s expertise.

Further enhancing the street food array that will be featured, serving expertly grilled dishes from **Meng’s Satay & BBQ** with tasty meat skewers alongside a delectable assortment of sambal-infused grilled seafood all prepared to perfection over open flames. Complementing these rich and robust flavors, is **Yummy Steam** that will present a selection of exquisitely prepared steamed dishes, ensuring a balanced, flavorful, and wholesome dining experience.

Guests can also look forward to the upcoming revamp of Jas GrillHaus into **American Mass Hall Junior**, a new concept that will offer a selection of classic Western grill dishes in a family-friendly setting.

This culinary initiative underscores Chef Heman’s deep commitment to showcasing and expanding the authentic, diverse, and beloved flavors of Asian Local street food within the region.

Address:

Asia Coffee House: 101 Woodlands Ave 12, #01-16, Singapore 737719

Google Map : https://g.co/kgs/KMfX1wm

Nearest Mrt : Admiralty

SMRT Journeys Map https://journey.smrt.com.sg/journey/mrt_network_map/?nomo=0

https://asiacoffeehouse.com.sg/

https://www.facebook.com/share/187KKyrNnq/

https://www.instagram.com/asia_coffee_house/

About Asia Coffee House

Asia Coffee House serves as a vibrant culinary hub, offering a diverse array of local and Asian flavors. It is dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable and tasty food in a welcoming atmosphere, aiming to be a go-to destination for food enthusiasts.

About JB Old Street “Meng’s” Zi Char

JB Old Street “Meng’s” Zi Char brings the beloved tradition of “Zi Char” to the forefront, offering a menu of wok-fried dishes that embody the rich culinary heritage of Johore Bahru, Singapore and Asia’s street food scene. With a focus on fresh ingredients and authentic preparation, it aims to deliver a true taste of local favourites.

For Media Enquiries please reach:

Sharon Vu, PR and Marcoms, Engagevu https://www.engagevu.com

Olive and Latte-ABS https://oliveandlatte.com