CLOUD MEETS AI: TERABOX REINVENTS ALL-IN-ONE AI PRODUCTIVITY PLATFORM

New toolkit streamlines one-click content creation in cloud-native space

TOKYO, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TeraBox (“TeraBox” or “the Company”), a globally trusted cloud storage service headquartered in Tokyo, has announced the launch of a new suite of AI productivity tools, built on top of its free 1024-gigabyte cloud storage for users worldwide.

With the tagline ‘One Box, Infinite AI Space,’ TeraBox redefines productivity as an all-in-one platform that seamlessly integrates AI-powered content creation with cloud storage, online access, and file sharing. Designed to transform raw ideas into polished, shareable outputs in minutes, TeraBox features six powerful tools:

AI Presentation Maker: Generate slides from a simple line of prompt.

Instant Essay Writer: Draft articles, essays, and papers with minimal editing required.

Smart Paraphraser: Rewrite, fine-tune, and humanize written content.

Live Transcriber: Convert speech to text in real time.

Intelligent Search: Locate local files faster and browse the web for more content.

Versatile Scanner: Scan, edit, convert, and store all types of files.

The AI Presentation Maker, TeraBox’s flagship feature, generates a keynote-ready slide deck in seconds, enhanced with up-to-date insights backed by real-time data. Users simply input a prompt, paste notes, or upload a file, and TeraBox instantly creates a customizable, logically structured outline. Strapped with LLM-enhanced reasoning and professional templates, the AI Presentation Maker transforms flat information into layered, visually compelling narratives.



AI Presentation Maker

“TeraBox is no longer just a place to store files — it’s an integrated AI workspace,” said Yu Furuya, product lead at TeraBox. “Everything you need is here. The AI tools are built directly on our cloud, so users no longer have to go back and forth between five different online alternatives just to find out they’ve wasted hours downloading and uploading across systems.”

Users can access TeraBox web or download the app on Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, and Windows. AI Presentation Maker, Instant Essay Writer, Live Transcriber and Smart Paraphraser are now live on web and desktop; Intelligent Search, Live Transcriber, and Versatile Scanner are live on mobile.

About TeraBox

TeraBox, developed by Flextech Inc., is a globally trusted cloud platform that combines secure storage with cutting-edge AI productivity tools. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, TeraBox has evolved from a robust personal cloud to a one-stop AI productivity solution that helps users create, store, and share their ideas effortlessly. With AI features like content generation and smart searching, TeraBox empowers users worldwide to work smarter, not harder. The service proudly holds ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27701, and ISO/IEC 27018 certifications, upholding top-tier data safety and privacy standards. Download the TeraBox App on Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, and Windows devices, or visit www.terabox.com for online access.