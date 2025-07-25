Consecutive Victories by TGE and AMTD Against IP Infringements

PARIS and NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AMTD Group Inc. (“AMTD” or the “Group”), alongside The Generation Essentials Group (“TGE”), a subsidiary of the Group under AMTD Digital, jointly announce that as a global owner of fashion magazines published under “L’OFFICIEL AMTD” and its associated brands, we have recently won two more successful actions against IP infringers Luxury Village LLC and its director Dimitri Vorontsov (“IP infringers”) for their infringing and improper conduct.

On 29 July 2024, we successfully obtained a Hong Kong court order, case number HKIP 73 / 2023 mandating these IP infringers to cease prohibited operations and relinquish domain names wrongfully incorporating “lofficiel”. However, Luxury Village LLC has since continued to operate and and published digital copies of “L’Officiel Fashion Book” magazines in breach of the court order. We will not tolerate such IP infringement and have subsequently successfully obtained court decisions against Luxury Village LLC, which have resulted in the transfer of the domain names (WIPO case no: DAU 2025-008) and (HKIAC case no: DHK-2400211) back to us.

Further to the victory in the aforementioned domain name proceedings, we are pleased to announce that AMTD secured another major victory on July 25, 2025, successfully blocking the bad faith application by Luxury Village LLC of a “L’OFFICIEL FASHION BOOK” trade mark in Australia – Australian Trade mark number 2289204, Decision Number 2025 ATMO 145.

In this decision, the Registrar of Trade Marks of IP Australia (“the “Registrar”) decided that “L’OFFICIAL FASHION BOOK” must be refused registration on the basis that Luxury Village LLC made the trade mark application in bad faith. The Registrar’s decision reinforces that Luxury Village LLC has acted and continues to act in bad faith which infringes AMTD’s rights. An extract from the Registrar’s decision is set out below: “A reasonable person standing in the shoes of [Luxury Village LLC] should have considered themselves constrained from applying for the Trade Mark on the basis of the previous dealings between AMTD and TGE, as well as the Director of the Applicant company and that in all the circumstances surrounding this matter, the Application was made in bad faith”.

These legal rulings and decisions underscore the protection of AMTD’s intellectual property rights and highlights the bad faith actions of Luxury Village LLC in using domain name for commercial gain, misleadingly suggesting an affiliation with AMTD. The Registrar’s decision also reaffirms the rights of AMTD and TGE in IP protection, ensuring the protection of our brands and intellectual property.

We remain steadfast in maintaining the integrity of our brands and will continue to take prompt and decisive actions to safeguard our trademarks globally. We have also successfully taken down other infringing domain names such as , , , , , and being illicit attempts to exploit our international profile and growth.

We take this opportunity to caution our valued partners, customers, and the wider public to avoid any dealings with the following domain names, which may be conducting business and offering services under or by reference to “L’OFFICIEL AMTD” or any names or marks similar to our brands:

We regret to point out that certain former licensees are currently unlawfully producing L’Officiel magazines or maintaining such presence online, such as L’Officiel Austria, L’Officiel Cyprus, L’Officiel Liechtenstein and L’Officiel Arabia, falsely presenting themselves as part of our prestigious global network. We want to make it clear that these entities are not authorised by us and are operating without our consent. We are taking action and enforcing our rights in our brands, but we also urge our readers and partners to be vigilant and discerning.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as “Twitter”) at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group, jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide. TGE comprises L’Officiel AMTD, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects, collectively a diversified media and entertainment portfolio of global businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties.

