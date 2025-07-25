FILM & TAPE EXPO 2025: Asia’s Leading Functional Film and Adhesive Tape Show Returns to Shenzhen, Featuring Sustainability and Innovation.

SHENZHEN, China, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FILM & TAPE EXPO 2025, Asia’s premier B2B expo for functional film and industrial adhesive tapes, will take place from October 28 to 30, 2025, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Halls 10, 12, and 14).

The event will bring together over 3,500 global exhibitors and brands across the entire functional film and industrial adhesive tape supply chain, including materials, manufacturing and processing equipment, solutions, finished products, etc., serving as a one-stop sourcing platform to connect buyers with targeted suppliers at low cost and high value.

Famous global brands like 3M, CROWN, SHUANGXING, and YOUYI GROUP are going to showcase their latest products and ready to exchange their innovative thoughts with international professionals at the event.

Four featured zones will highlight industry’s latest trends across different sectors, reflecting RX’s devotion to sustainability.

New – energy Materials and Equipment Zone

High – performance Materials Zone

Intelligent Die – cutting Zone

Adhesive Zone

International Cooperation Zone

Each zone features not only cutting-edge products, but also sustainable solutions and innovation, supporting engineers, R&D teams, and procurement professionals to make their future sustainable development decisions.

At FILM & TAPE EXPO 2025, over 100 concurrent conferences and onsite activities will be held, gathering over 8,000 professionals, KOLs, and senior executives to explore key industry challenges, R&D advancements, and large-scale manufacturing breakthroughs. It’s a unique opportunity to stay ahead of market trends while building lasting partnerships.

Naveen. B. N Proprietor VGS ENTERPRISES India, devoted to industry-leading adhesive and tapes solutions, praised the event:

“Following my visit, I am planning to purchase machines from the exhibitors I met at the event. It was truly a wonderful experience! I had the opportunity to connect with numerous suppliers and explore potential partnerships. The event provided an excellent

platform to meet high-quality Chinese suppliers, and I am eager to collaborate with them”

FILM & TAPE EXPO 2025 will run concurrently with C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2025, AUTOMOTIVE WORLD CHINA, NEPCON ASIA, SMART FACTORY & AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGY SHOW and ES SHOW—creating one of Asia’s largest cross-industry technology sourcing platforms. With a single registration, visitors can access all co-located shows and gain deep insights into the synergies of functional film, adhesive tape, display technology, smart manufacturing, electronics, and automotive innovation.

