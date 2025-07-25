BEIJING, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from China.org.cn on wildlife rangers in Xizang:

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Guardians of Cona Lake: A Family’s Devotion to Nature across Generations

Nestled at an altitude of 4,650 meters in the heart of the Selincuo National Nature Reserve in Xizang, China, Cona Lake is one of the highest freshwater lakes in the world. Spanning nearly 300 square kilometers, the lake sustains a rich biodiversity and is revered by local residents as a sacred site.

The wildlife rangers, dedicated to preserving Cona Lake’s pristine beauty, can often be seen patrolling its shores, ensuring the protection of both the lake and its surrounding ecosystem. Among them is Pema Tsering, who carries forward a legacy of environmental stewardship begun by his father, Samtsi.

In the 1980s, long before official wildlife ranger programs were in place, Samtsi took it upon himself to patrol and protect Cona Lake, driven by a deep reverence for the land and its lifeforms. “Back then, there was no such title,” Pema recalls. “My father simply believed the mountains, the lakes, and the animals were our friends. Every life, no matter how small, carries the quiet strength of the snow and water.”

Today, Pema serves as a member of the ranger team, and Samtsi, now retired, continues to walk the lakeside—often accompanied by his grandchildren. Their bond spans three generations, each instilled with the belief that protecting nature is both duty and blessing.

Under the Selincuo Reserve’s management, the ranger team has grown more structured, combining fixed and flexible patrol routes and involving community volunteers to curb illegal hunting and habitat damage. “Environmental protection isn’t a task for one group,” says local Party Secretary. “It’s a shared responsibility to preserve our homeland for the generations to come.”

As the Qinghai-Xizang Railway winds past, mirrored in the lake’s glassy surface are not just snow peaks and migratory birds, but the enduring spirit of guardians like Samtsi and his family—quiet stewards of a vibrant, living landscape.

The 5th China Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival

http://guoqing.china.com.cn/node_9013219.htm

Guardians of Cona Lake: A Family’s Devotion to Nature across Generations

https://www.facebook.com/chinaorgcn/videos/921613883481019/

https://x.com/chinaorgcn/status/1948298610736865574