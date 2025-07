Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (“NMHI”) Management and a Lender Invested $1.69 Million in NMHI Shares through Liability and Debt Conversion

ONTARIO, Calif., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (OTCQB:NMHI) (“Nature’s Miracle” or the “Company”), a leader in vertical farming technology today announced that certain members of the Company’s management team including CEO, President and CFO and a Lender agreed to convert a total $1,692,250 in accrued compensation and debt into 12,967,440 shares at a price of $0.1305 per share, which is the Company’s closing stock price on July 24, 2025.

The Company’s management team converted a total of $1,132,250 in accrued compensation into 8,676,252 shares at $0.1305 per share, including Tie “James” Li, CEO who converted $673,476 into 5,160,739 shares, Zhiyi “Jonathan” Zhang, President who converted $406,691 into 3,116,408 shares and George Yutuc, CFO who converted $52,000 into 399,106 shares. A lender has also agreed to convert $560,000 of liabilities into 4,291,188 shares.

James Li, chairman and CEO of Nature’s Miracle commented “We are proud to announce Management and a lender have agreed to the liabilities and debt conversion into the Company’s equity. This will reduce the Company’s liabilities and strengthen our shareholder’s equity. With the recent $100 million distribution deal with Faraday Future and our adoption of up to $20 million XRP Treasury Program, we are very excited about the future of Nature’s Miracle. We are committed to bring the Company back to Nasdaq or to another qualified National Exchange.”

About Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature’s Miracle (www.Nature-Miracle.com) is a growing agriculture technology company providing products and services to growers in the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) industry in the U.S. The Company’s Common Stock trades on the OTCQB market (“OTCQB”) under the symbol “NMHI”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: the intended use of proceeds from the offering; successful launch and implementation of Nature’s Miracle’s joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in Nature’s Miracle’s strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Nature’s Miracle’s ability to develop and launch new products and services; Nature’s Miracle’s ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; Nature’s Miracle’s ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; Nature’s Miracle’s product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of Nature’s Miracle’s business model; developments and projections relating to Nature’s Miracle’s competitors and industry; and Nature’s Miracle’s approach and goals with respect to technology.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the quotation of the Company’s shares on the OTC; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which Nature’s Miracle’s operates; the risk that Nature’s Miracle’s and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize Nature’s Miracle’s products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that Nature’s Miracle’s is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that Nature’s Miracle’s may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in Nature’s Miracle’s filings from time to time with the SEC.