Sohu.com to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 4, 2025

BEIJING, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU), a leading Chinese online media platform and game business group, will report its second quarter 2025 unaudited financial results on Monday, August 4, 2025, before U.S. market hours.

Sohu’s management team will host a conference call on the same day at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, August 4, 2025 (7:30 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time, August 4, 2025) following the quarterly results announcement.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participants can register for the conference call by click here, you will be led to the conference registration website. Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

The live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sohu’s website at https://investors.sohu.com/.

About Sohu

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang, one of China’s internet pioneers, in the 1990s. Sohu operates one of the leading Chinese online media platforms and also engages in the online games business in the Chinese mainland. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of Sohu News App, Sohu Video App, the mobile portal m.sohu.com, the PC portal www.sohu.com, and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/.

As a mainstream media platform with social features, Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing to a vast number of users a network of web properties and community based products, which offer a broad array of content such as news, information, text, picture, video, and live broadcasting. Sohu also attracts users to be highly engaged in content generation and distribution, and actively interact with each other on the platform. Sohu’s online games business is conducted by its subsidiary Changyou which develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as the well-known Tian Long Ba Bu (“TLBB”) PC and Legacy TLBB Mobile.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Pu Huang

Sohu.com Limited

Tel: +86 (10) 6272-6645

E-mail: ir@contact.sohu.com

In the United States:

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen

Tel: +1 (480) 614-3004

E-mail: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com