Spingence Collaborates with Cooler Master to Launch AI Factory and Build the Agentic AI Ecosystem

TAIPEI, July 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Spingence Technology, a long-standing leader in AI solutions for precision manufacturing, today announced a strategic collaboration with Cooler Master, a global leader in thermal solutions. This partnership supports Cooler Master’s “CM AI Dual-Engine Initiative,” aimed at advancing both intelligent manufacturing and operational transformation. By leveraging NVIDIA AI technologies, the two companies are jointly implementing solutions across quality inspection, digital simulation, and enterprise-level agentic AI deployment, realizing a dual vision of enhanced quality and operational efficiency.

AI-Powered Visual Inspection: Launching from the Metropolis Factory

As Cooler Master’s key technical partner in the initial phase of its AI Factory initiative, Spingence has deployed the NVIDIA Metropolis platform, integrating NVIDIA TAO and its AutoML capability to rapidly develop and fine-tune high-precision AOI defect detection models. These models are deployed to live production lines via the NVIDIA Dynamo-Triton, enabling automated inspection of over 20,000 to 40,000 products per month—including high-value series such as NVIDIA GB200, NVIDIA GB300, and NVIDIA Hopper. This significantly improves defect detection rates and consistency at the final inspection stage, providing robust quality assurance for Cooler Master’s premium cooling solutions.



Pictured: High-precision AOI inspection system developed by Spingence Technology, showcased at Cooler Master’s Taiwan headquarters in June 2025. Image credit: Cooler Master

Building an Integrated Production Environment: Toward a Digital Twin Blueprint

As part of Cooler Master’s smart manufacturing roadmap, Spingence is also supporting the launch of a digital twin modeling initiative. Using NVIDIA Omniverse libraries, Spingence provides highly realistic equipment model development, enabling Cooler Master to simulate workstation configurations and production workflows in simulation environments. This Real-to-Simulation approach not only reduces deployment risks but also establishes the necessary data and scenario foundation for future integration of agentic AI models.

Expanding Intelligent Agent Applications: Deploying an Agentic AI Ecosystem

In response to Cooler Master’s strategic drive toward intelligent operations, Spingence leverages its extensive experience in on-premises AI deployment to integrate the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design and NVIDIA NIM microservices. This allows multiple LLMs to be modularized and rapidly deployed across various use cases, including knowledge summarization, report generation, and task recommendations. Using NVIDIA technology, Spingence is building agentic AI system with autonomous decision-making, continual learning, and feedback capabilities—laying the groundwork for a Sustainable Digital Workforce and advancing organizational intelligence.

From Strategy to Execution: A Benchmark for AI-Powered Operations

Through this multi-level technical collaboration, Spingence and Cooler Master are not only implementing NVIDIA-native AI solutions across factory and operational domains.

Still, they are also building a replicable smart manufacturing framework. Looking ahead, Spingence will continue to support Cooler Master in scaling AI applications through standardized toolchains and modular deployment models, while extending the solution framework across the broader thermal industry supply chain—creating a compelling demonstration of “building NVIDIA products on the NVIDIA platform.”

With a continued focus on innovation and real-world execution, Spingence is committed to working closely with Cooler Master to set a global benchmark in AI-enabled smart operations.

