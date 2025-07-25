BEIJING, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from China.org.cn on a Community called Tachalamu in Xizang:

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Tachalamu Community: All Ethnic Groups Stay Closely United Like The Pomegranate Seeds

In the high-altitude city of Naqu, known as China’s highest city, the Tachalamu Community stands as a vibrant model of ethnic unity. Home to over 7,100 residents from 3,400 households, this diverse community blends Han, Zang, Hui, Uygur, Dongxiang, and other ethnic groups. Since its establishment, the Tachalamu community has been awarded numerous honors including “National Model Village and Community for Ethnic Unity and Progress” and “Model Ethnic Unity Community of the Xizang Autonomous Region”.

Community technical specialist Tenzing Lhamo explained that the local committee has been continually refining its methods to deepen engagement with residents of all ethnic backgrounds. By identifying shared values, emotional connections, and common interests, the committee promotes ethnic unity through a “Four-Multiples” approach: multiple forms of advocacy, multiple service platforms, multiple channels for addressing concerns, and multiple ways to strengthen emotional ties.

Cirenyacuo, the director of Tachalamu Community, has always prioritized education in ethnic unity work, using the method of telling stories and excellent deeds of ethnic unity figures to bring ethnic unity work into families and schools. He stated that he hopes to leverage the communication advantages of media platforms to widely publicize typical and touching stories of unity and mutual assistance among various ethnic groups, enhance people’s awareness of ethnic unity, and create a favorable atmosphere for the entire society to jointly maintain ethnic unity.

The 5th China Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival

http://guoqing.china.com.cn/node_9013219.htm

Tachalamu Community: All Ethnic Groups Stay Closely United Like The Pomegranate Seeds

https://www.facebook.com/chinaorgcn/videos/669456155553504/

https://x.com/chinaorgcn/status/1948305551190102513