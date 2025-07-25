The Republic of Vanuatu’s National (Financial) Resources Promotion Conference was grandly held in Hong Kong, ushering in a new chapter of cooperation between Vanuatu and China

HONG KONG, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 National (Financial) Resources Promotion Conference of the Republic of Vanuatu, hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Vanuatu in China, was grandly inaugurated in the afternoon of July 25 in Hong Kong. Attendees included representatives from mainland China and Hong Kong, listed companies from various countries, business associations, individuals from diverse backgrounds, and major media outlets. This conference not only showcased Vanuatu’s abundant natural and tourism resources, as well as its fertile ground for financial investments, but also marked an important milestone in deepening cooperation between Vanuatu and the international community, particularly with China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Accompanied by traditional Melanesia music and applause, the Conference officially kicked off in the afternoon. With an engaging opening by the host, the spotlight turned to the distinguished presence of Hon. Johnny KOANAPO RASOU, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Economic Management of the Republic of Vanuatu, and H.E. Nguk Yang Dennis Nai, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Vanuatu to the People’s Republic of China, adding anticipation to the event.

Hon. Johnny KOANAPO RASOU, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Economic Management of the Republic of Vanuatu, thanked the attendees from various sectors. With profound insights, he outlined a magnificent vision for Vanuatu’s future and expressed best wishes for the success of the National (Financial) Resources Promotion Conference. He warmly invited Chinese guests to experience the hospitality of the Vanuatu people firsthand, and expressed his hope for deep cooperation in various industries and fields, including finance, tourism, and culture, with China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to usher in a new chapter in China–Vanuatu and Vanuatu–Hong Kong cooperation and exchange.

H.E. Nguk Yang Dennis Nai, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Vanuatu to the People’s Republic of China, portrayed the broad prospects for cooperation between Vanuatu and China, as well as the international community from a unique perspective. He warmly welcomed individuals from all sectors in China to explore more cooperation opportunities with Vanuatu.

The subsequent segment on the promotion of national resources heightened the atmosphere at the event. A travel influencer specially invited by the Vanuatu National Tourism Office led the guests on a virtual journey through Vanuatu’s volcanic adventures, mysterious blue hole diving, and the rustic natural beauty of traditional villages in Vanuatu through an engaging Vlog. The detailed presentation by Mr. Osborne Taseru, First Secretary of the Embassy of Vanuatu in China, provided guests with deeper insights into Vanuatu’s eco-tourism routes and the advantages of its seafood exports. This segment not only highlighted Vanuatu’s natural beauty but also underscored its immense potential as a leader in financial development in the South Pacific region.

During the financial sector promotion segment, Mr. Cliff Chen, the Senior Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Economic Management of the Republic of Vanuatu, delivered a speech that opens a window for guests to understand Vanuatu’s financial market. His professional perspective and clear explanations helped guests gain a clearer understanding of Vanuatu’s financial environment, the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) Act, and digital asset projects. This presentation not only demonstrated confidence in Vanuatu’s financial development but also laid a solid foundation for future investment and cooperation opportunities.

Another highlight of the event was the MOU signing ceremonies between South Pacific Digital Holdings (SPDH) and two Hong Kong-listed companies respectively, Crypto Flow Technology Limited and Unisound AI Technology Limited, under the witness of H.E. Nguk Yang Dennis Nai; The Japanese digital asset exchange BitTrade and Australian digital asset platform company, Tridens Investment, have also successfully signed MOUs with South Pacific Digital Holdings (SPDH). This marks a significant step for Vanuatu in the field of international financial technology.

During the Conference, Hon. Johnny KOANAPO RASOU, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Economic Management of the Republic of Vanuatu, mentioned his meeting earlier in the day with Mr. John Lee Ka-chiu, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and representatives from the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hon. Johnny KOANAPO RASOU also highly commended the achievements made by both sides in traditional finance and digital finance sectors, expressing intent to strengthen and deepen the cooperation and exchanges. The signings of a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) have been planned to strengthen financial development and government regulatory cooperation, working together to advance the development of traditional and digital finance.

In a warm atmosphere filled with applause and gratitude, the two-hour event concluded perfectly. However, this does not signify the end of cooperation, but rather a new beginning. We are confident that in the days ahead, with its unique charm and immense potential, Vanuatu will attract more international partners to invest and engage in business, jointly scripting a new chapter of cooperative development.