USI to Launch Next-Generation 1.6T Optical Module Targeting AI and High-Performance Data Center Applications

SHANGHAI, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (USI), a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing services, announced its upcoming release of a next-generation 1.6T optical module. This new product is designed to meet the surging demands of high-performance computing (HPC) and AI-driven data centers, enhancing network topology efficiency and addressing the massive data transmission needs driven by ever-expanding AI model sizes.



1.6T Optical Module

As AI computing power and data volumes continue to grow at an unprecedented pace, traditional electrical transmission can no longer satisfy the requirements for long-distance, high-bandwidth communication. USI’s 1.6T optical module adopts the latest optical communication technologies, doubling the transmission rate of mainstream 800G modules to 1.6 Terabits per second (Tbps). The module is compliant with the IEEE802.3dj_D1.1 standard and seamlessly interoperates with high-speed data center switches, enabling the construction of highly scalable and efficient data center topologies with reduced latency.

USI’s new optical module supports 1310nm single-mode fiber and aligns with the industry-standard DR8 architecture, enabling transmission distances of up to 500 meters. By leveraging single-mode fiber, the solution ensures stability and reliability for high-speed data transfer between server racks. While electrical (e.g., OSFP) and optical (e.g., MPO-16) interfaces follow different standards, USI focuses on core performance and module integration to deliver comprehensive high-efficiency solutions for customers.

In manufacturing, USI has introduced advanced Flip-Chip Bonder equipment to ensure high-precision alignment during the die bonding process, significantly improving yield and module stability. For the optical assembly phase, USI emphasizes fiber alignment as the key to performance. The company will implement automated fiber alignment in mass production to increase production efficiency and units per hour (UPH). Additionally, USI has mastered UV glue parameter optimization for optical assembly and can tailor measurement specifications to meet specific customer requirements, offering highly customized module assembly services.

To strengthen its optical module testing and measurement capabilities, USI’s Intelligent Connectivity Solutions Business Group is planning to establish an in-house testing laboratory. This year, the lab will enable comprehensive optical module validation, accelerating development verification and time-to-market.

“Our R&D team has recognized the growing demand for higher-speed data transmission driven by AI computing workloads,” said Mr. Leo Tai, Associate Vice President of the R&D Center, Intelligent Connectivity Solutions Business Group at USI. “We are proactively investing in 1.6T optical module technology. By building a dedicated test lab, integrating high-precision manufacturing processes, and enhancing optical assembly expertise, USI not only delivers high-performance products but also demonstrates its strength in advanced packaging and high-speed module integration—partnering with customers to build the next generation of AI data centers.”

About USI (SSE: 601231)

USI, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) technology. With Asteelflash and Hirschmann Car Communication, USI has 30 production and service locations across four continents of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Africa, and offers customer diversified electronic products with D(MS)2 services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software, and hardware Solutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX). To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.