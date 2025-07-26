Inside the Race: Team Insta360 Partners with UAE Team Emirates‑XRG

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From bold tactics on the road to visionary strategies behind the scenes, UAE Team Emirates‑XRG is redefining what’s possible in professional cycling. Now, they’re joining forces with Team Insta360 to bring fans closer than ever to the heart of the action.

Team UAE Emirates-XRG x Insta360: Dream Big, Go Beyond

Insta360 is proud to announce a new collaboration with UAE Team Emirates‑XRG, one of the most dynamic and forward‑thinking teams in the sport. Known for innovative training methods, a deep culture of teamwork, and a roster stacked with world‑class talent, UAE Team Emirates‑XRG is a true powerhouse at the top of global cycling.

Through this partnership, Insta360 will capture the grit, strategy, and split‑second decisions that define championship racing. From the lead-out trains to the breakaway chases, we’re bringing audiences immersive new perspectives from inside the peloton, offering a front‑row seat to the teamwork that drives legends forward.

At the heart of the team is three‑time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar, whose fearless style and relentless drive embody the spirit of the squad: where others see pressure, they see purpose. Where others see limits, they see new lines to cross. His journey—from humble beginnings in Slovenia to victories on cycling’s grandest stages—serves as inspiration not just for riders, but for anyone who dares to dream big.

“I love to capture moments when I ride,” said Pogačar. “Whether it’s a moment with friends or the spectacular scenery, it can be really nice to capture and look back on these times. Insta360 cameras capture everything exactly as I experience it in high quality and create really nice content both on and off the road.”

But UAE Team Emirates‑XRG is far more than one rider. The team’s collective achievements, resilience, and unwavering commitment make them a perfect partner for Insta360. Whether it’s the razor‑sharp descents, punishing mountain climbs, or the quiet intensity of training days, we’ll be capturing the moments that matter from bold new angles.

With Insta360 cameras now a part of their journey, cycling fans around the world will experience the sport like never before, seeing not just how champions like Pogačar ride, but how an entire team works as one to chase greatness.

About Team UAE Emirates

UAE Team Emirates‑XRG is one of the premier squads in professional cycling, competing at the highest level of the UCI WorldTour. Backed by a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global talent development, the team brings together riders from around the world to chase victory in the sport’s most prestigious races. With a history of Grand Tour triumphs—including multiple Tour de France titles—the team continues to inspire fans with its bold racing style, collaborative spirit, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

About Team Insta360

Team Insta360 unites world‑class athletes and creators who share a “Think bold” attitude, those who strive to push past limits and tell stories from perspectives never seen before. From MotoGP legends to Olympic champions and now cycling’s brightest star, Team Insta360 is built on a simple idea: dream big, go beyond.

About Insta360

With a “Think bold” mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360’s vast lineup includes the world’s best-selling 360° cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

