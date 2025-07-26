Interea Announces New Office Space to Support Growing Operations

Cozy modern living room Designed by Interea Pte Ltd

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 July 2025 – Interea has announced its relocation to a new office and showroom located at 37 Jalan Pemimpin, Mapex #02-10. The move supports the interior design and renovation company’s operational expansion and offers improved facilities for both employees and clients.

Features of the New Space

The new space is approximately 2.5 times larger than the previous office and includes a showroom that allows homeowners to better visualise design concepts. Its proximity to public transport also makes it more accessible for client visits and consultations.

This relocation aligns with Interea’s growing team size and project volume. The enhanced space is intended to support day-to-day design processes and operations while also providing an environment for staff to collaborate and recharge.

“As our team continues to grow, it is important to move into a space that supports both our operations and our design process,” said Cris Cen, Manager from Interea. “The new showroom also gives clients a clearer sense of what their future space could look like, making discussions more productive and grounded.”

An opening event is scheduled for 21 July 2025, with refreshments provided. The company has communicated the move via social media and direct outreach. All existing phone numbers and email addresses remain unchanged.

Recognition by Sixides: Awarded Favourite ID of June 2025

Alongside the relocation, Interea was recently recognised by home renovation platform Sixides with two awards:

Favourite ID of June 2025

Excellence in Interior Design and Renovation

Sixides is known for its vetting of interior design firms, aims to help homeowners make informed decisions by highlighting firms that meet certain service and quality benchmarks. One firm is selected each month based on a combination of voting by homeowners and internal criteria set by Sixides.

“Being recognised by a platform like Sixides is meaningful, especially because the selection is based on both homeowner feedback and clear quality standards,” said Cris Cen, Manager from Interea. “It reflects how we consistently weave in design processes that prioritise functionality, aesthetics, and client needs.” As of June, Interea was selected from a pool of over 140 listed firms.

The recognition reflects ongoing efforts to deliver proper design processes and respond to client needs. While Interea is a relatively new entrant, its inclusion in the monthly selection is considered a notable development given the competitive nature of the platform.

A feature about the award will be published on Sixides’ official social media channels. Interea will also provide updates through its own platforms to inform clients and partners.

About Interea Pte Ltd

Interea specialises in bespoke interior design in Singapore. Established in 2021, it offers renovation and design services across a range of commercial and residential projects. It emphasises structured design processes to ensure both creativity and functionality in every space.