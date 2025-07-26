Trade smarter: using volatility to maximise potential on OctaTrader

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 July 2025 – Volatility is what makes trading possible. It fuels every market movement and creates opportunities where none existed a moment before. Without it, the concept of trading as it stands today would simply not exist. As the pulse of the market, volatility shapes the ebb and flow of price dynamics—sometimes driven by trading itself, sometimes setting the pace for it. This article explores what volatility is, why it matters, and how to harness it effectively with OctaTrader, the proprietary platform developed by the globally trusted broker, Octa.

Volatility as a Key Trading Factor

In simple terms, volatility measures how much a financial instrument’s price changes over a certain time period. Volatility is like the market’s heartbeat—a strong, fluctuating pulse indicates high volatility, while a slow, steady rhythm suggests low volatility. In the Forex market, volatility essentially tells a trader how much a currency pair like EUR/USD or GBP/JPY is bouncing around, and it is this movement that traders thrive on. In other words, volatility is not just a statistical measure: it’s the very essence of opportunity and risk. Whether scalping for quick pips, riding longer trends, or holding positions for weeks, volatility has a direct impact on trading strategies.

Every trader should know or at least partly understand the level of volatility of the instrument that they are currently trading. This knowledge will enable a trader to:

Maximise trading potential. Larger price swings mean more significant potential gains (or losses). High volatility can signal breakout opportunities or strong trends.

Larger price swings mean more significant potential gains (or losses). High volatility can signal breakout opportunities or strong trends. Manage risk more effectively. Knowing volatility helps to set adequate stop-loss and take-profit orders. In a volatile market, a trader might need wider stops to avoid getting whipsawed.

Knowing volatility helps to set adequate stop-loss and take-profit orders. In a volatile market, a trader might need wider stops to avoid getting whipsawed. Improve entry time. Low volatility might mean a market is ‘resting’ before a big move, while high volatility could signal overbought or oversold conditions.

When professional traders talk about volatility, they often refer to ‘implied annual volatility’. This is a forward-looking measure, representing the market’s expectation of how much an asset’s price will fluctuate over a year. It is derived from options prices and is annualised to a percentage. While calculating implied volatility often involves complex pricing models, a simpler way for a retail trader to grasp volatility is to look at historical price movements. For example, if a currency pair has consistently moved an average of 80 pips per day over the past month, its daily volatility for that period could be considered to be 80 pips.

However, volatility isn’t just about raw price changes; it’s relative. A trader cannot just look at today’s price swings in isolation. Instead, comparing price movements against historical data helps determine whether the market is unusually calm or wildly active. For example, if EUR/USD moves 50 pips a day on average but suddenly jumps 150 pips, that’s high volatility compared to its norm. At the same time, a 100-pip move in a currency pair might be considered high volatility on a quiet trading day, but completely normal during a major economic data release. In other words, volatility can only truly be understood in relation to historical price action.

Measure the pulse: volatility indicators on OctaTrader

Calculating volatility manually requires determining the average closing price of a particular asset over a selected period, then measuring deviations by subtracting the average from the latest closing price, squaring the deviations to eliminate negative values, summing them, dividing the total by the number of periods analysed, and finally taking the square root. This method is not only complex but also time-consuming.

Recognising the crucial role of volatility calculation, Octa, a globally regulated and trusted broker, has equipped its traders with the right tools. Specifically, Octa has developed a proprietary trading platform, OctaTrader, which not only allows traders to place orders in the market, but also provides robust analytical capabilities. For measuring market volatility, OctaTrader has integrated several popular and effective indicators that help a trader gauge the market’s pulse: Average True Range (ATR), Bollinger Bands (BB), and Standard Deviation (SD). Let’s break them down and see how they work in practice.

OCTA TRADER INTERFACE – VOLATILITY INDICATORS (XAUUSD, 30-MINUTE TIMEFRAME)

Bollinger Bands (BB): These bands consist of three lines: a simple moving average (the middle band) and two standard deviation lines (upper and lower bands) plotted above and below it.

How it works: The bands widen when volatility spikes and contract when it drops, giving a trader a visual snapshot of market action. When prices touch or break out of the bands, it can signal overbought or oversold conditions, or the potential for a new trend.

The bands widen when volatility spikes and contract when it drops, giving a trader a visual snapshot of market action. When prices touch or break out of the bands, it can signal overbought or oversold conditions, or the potential for a new trend. Practical use: BBs are great for spotting anomalous conditions in the market. If the price touches the upper band, it signals that a trading instrument could be overbought and due for a pullback. If it dips below the lower band, it could be oversold, signalling a potential rebound. In other words, BBs are useful for mean-reversion strategies, where traders expect prices to return to the moving average within the bands.

Average True Range (ART): This indicator measures market volatility by calculating the average range between high, low, and closing prices over a specified period. It is called ‘true range’ because it accounts for gaps and wild price swings.

How it works: ATR gives a trader a single number to gauge volatility, making it especially practical to set stop-losses.

ATR gives a trader a single number to gauge volatility, making it especially practical to set stop-losses. Practical use: A higher ATR means higher volatility and bigger price swings, so a trader would need to apply wider exit points to avoid getting stopped out prematurely. A lower ATR suggests lower volatility and narrower price ranges. If the ATR for XAU/USD is 25 pips, a trader might set a stop-loss 1-2 times the ATR (50-100 pips away from the entry point) to give the trade some room to run. ATR is also a great tool for understanding the ‘normal’ daily or hourly movement of a currency pair.

Standard Deviation (SD): This is an advanced statistical indicator that measures how much a financial instrument’s price deviates from its average over a set period.

How it works: SD indicator provides a direct numerical value of volatility. A higher SD means prices are widely dispersed (higher volatility), while a lower one means they’re tighter and are close to the average (lower volatility).

SD indicator provides a direct numerical value of volatility. A higher SD means prices are widely dispersed (higher volatility), while a lower one means they’re tighter and are close to the average (lower volatility). Practical use: SD is useful for comparing the volatility of different assets or different time periods for the same asset. Traders can use it to identify statistically significant price movements and assess the likelihood of the price continuing in a particular direction. If EUR/USD’s standard deviation spikes compared to its 20-day average, it might signal a volatile period ahead, prompting a trader to tighten stops or reduce position sizes.

Volatility isn’t just a number: it’s a signal. By understanding and utilising these powerful volatility indicators, available in the OctaTrader platform, traders can gain a deeper insight into market dynamics, decide when to enter or exit trades, adjust position sizes, or brace for big market moves. We understand that in the world of trading, trust is paramount. That is why Octa goes the extra mile to equip traders with the right tools.

Hashtag: #Octa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Octa

Octa is an international CFD broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including improving educational infrastructure and funding short-notice relief projects to support local communities.

In Southeast Asia, Octa received the ‘Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024’ and the ‘Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023’ awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.